01/09/2025



Updated at 2:20 p.m.





The Minister of the Presidency, Justice and Relations with the Courts, Felix Bolañoscharged this Thursday against the president of the Community of Madrid, stating that Isabel Díaz «Ayuso continues to live as a father thanks to the money that his partner embezzled», Alberto González Amador. This was the response that Bolaños offered at a press conference, prior to his visit to the City of Justice in Barcelona, ​​after being asked about the statement in court by Ayuso’s chief of staff, Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, in response to which He has stated that he is beginning to “not understand anything, like the majority of citizens.”

«There is a man, Mrs. Ayuso’s partner, who commits two crimes against the Public Treasury and embezzles from the Public Treasury according to his own lawyer. There is another man, Mrs. Ayuso’s chief of staff, who to cover up those crimes that the lawyer acknowledged, What he does is filter an incomplete email and lie, as he himself acknowledged yesterday in court», the minister pointed out, to reproach that the person being investigated is «the prosecutor who pursued the crime and who told the truth», which he has described as «the world upside down».

Immediately afterwards, Miguel Ángel Rodríguez responded to the minister’s previous statements in an interview on the Cope network this Thursday morning, where he stated that Bolaños’ insulting treatment of Ayuso is not acceptable, and that González Amador’s apartment is his: “Every time they say that, there is only one answer: I like fruit,” he said.

The minister has said that for him it is “an immense honor” that Rodríguez insults him and that it shows that it hurts him that he says that Mrs. Ayuso “lives like a king thanks to the money that her partner embezzled.”