American actor, producer and model Channing Tatum has published a photo with a naked torso. This photo appeared on his Instagram account (a social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as an extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation).

The Step Up star posted a photo of himself posing with his girlfriend, actress Zoe Kravitz. The shot shows Tatum ditching his T-shirt, showing off his bare body with six-pack abs and pumped-up muscles.

“My sweet. She is so tired. Every time I wonder if she will break… But she just keeps going and going and going. Always searching for the truth. She put everything of herself into this film,” the actor captioned the post.

In August, Channing Tatum revealed the reason for not washing his T-shirts for a year. The celebrity said that between 1999 and 2000, he stopped removing stains from this type of clothing and bought similar new white T-shirts.