Thousands of runners say goodbye to the year in Madrid at the 50th edition of the San Silvestre Vallecana. Photo:

Kiko Huesca

EFE Updated to



December 31, 2021

at 21:20 CET



Thousands of runners say goodbye to the year in Madrid at the 50th edition of the San Silvestre Vallecana. Photo:

Kiko Huesca

EFE Updated to



December 31, 2021

at 21:20 CET



Thousands of runners say goodbye to the year in Madrid at the 50th edition of the San Silvestre Vallecana. Photo:

Kiko Huesca

EFE Updated to



December 31, 2021

at 21:20 CET



Thousands of runners say goodbye to the year in Madrid at the 50th edition of the San Silvestre Vallecana. Photo:

Kiko Huesca

EFE Updated to



December 31, 2021

at 21:20 CET



Thousands of runners say goodbye to the year in Madrid at the 50th edition of the San Silvestre Vallecana. Photo:

Kiko Huesca

EFE Updated to



December 31, 2021

at 21:20 CET



Thousands of runners say goodbye to the year in Madrid at the 50th edition of the San Silvestre Vallecana. Photo:

Kiko Huesca

EFE Updated to



December 31, 2021

at 21:20 CET



Thousands of runners say goodbye to the year in Madrid at the 50th edition of the San Silvestre Vallecana. Photo:

Kiko Huesca

EFE Updated to



December 31, 2021

at 21:20 CET



Thousands of runners say goodbye to the year in Madrid at the 50th edition of the San Silvestre Vallecana. Photo:

Kiko Huesca

EFE Updated to



December 31, 2021

at 21:20 CET



Thousands of runners say goodbye to the year in Madrid at the 50th edition of the San Silvestre Vallecana. Photo:

Kiko Huesca

EFE Updated to



December 31, 2021

at 21:20 CET



Thousands of runners say goodbye to the year in Madrid at the 50th edition of the San Silvestre Vallecana. Photo:

PEPE ANDRES

DAILY AS Updated to



December 31, 2021

at 21:20 CET



Thousands of runners say goodbye to the year in Madrid at the 50th edition of the San Silvestre Vallecana. Photo:

PEPE ANDRES

DAILY AS Updated to



December 31, 2021

at 21:20 CET



Thousands of runners say goodbye to the year in Madrid at the 50th edition of the San Silvestre Vallecana. Photo:

PEPE ANDRES

DAILY AS Updated to



December 31, 2021

at 21:20 CET



Thousands of runners say goodbye to the year in Madrid at the 50th edition of the San Silvestre Vallecana. Photo:

PEPE ANDRES

DAILY AS Updated to



December 31, 2021

at 21:20 CET



Thousands of runners say goodbye to the year in Madrid at the 50th edition of the San Silvestre Vallecana. Photo:

PEPE ANDRES

DAILY AS Updated to



December 31, 2021

at 21:20 CET



Thousands of runners say goodbye to the year in Madrid at the 50th edition of the San Silvestre Vallecana. Photo:

PEPE ANDRES

DAILY AS Updated to



December 31, 2021

at 21:20 CET



Thousands of runners say goodbye to the year in Madrid at the 50th edition of the San Silvestre Vallecana. Photo:

PEPE ANDRES

DAILY AS Updated to



December 31, 2021

at 21:20 CET



Thousands of runners say goodbye to the year in Madrid at the 50th edition of the San Silvestre Vallecana. In the photo, the winner, Mo Katir. Photo:

PEPE ANDRES

DAILY AS Updated to



December 31, 2021

at 21:20 CET



Thousands of runners say goodbye to the year in Madrid at the 50th edition of the San Silvestre Vallecana. Photo:

PEPE ANDRES

DAILY AS Updated to



December 31, 2021

at 21:20 CET



Thousands of runners say goodbye to the year in Madrid at the 50th edition of the San Silvestre Vallecana. Photo:

PEPE ANDRES

DAILY AS Updated to



December 31, 2021

at 21:20 CET



Thousands of runners say goodbye to the year in Madrid at the 50th edition of the San Silvestre Vallecana. Photo:

PEPE ANDRES

DAILY AS Updated to



December 31, 2021

at 21:20 CET



Thousands of runners say goodbye to the year in Madrid at the 50th edition of the San Silvestre Vallecana. Photo:

PEPE ANDRES

DAILY AS Updated to



December 31, 2021

at 21:20 CET

