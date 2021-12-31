To escape a year in which the coronavirus continues to haunt sport, 26,200 people wearing a T-shirt with the slogan ‘We are back’ were able to say goodbye to 2021 by running. Again. As always for 57 editions. The San Silvestre Vallecana, the popular one among the popular ones, returned to its traditional route between the Bernabéu and the Vallecas Stadium where thousands of champions were crowned in their 10K. And among them, a Magical Mo Katir (27:45, best Spanish brand in the test) and Degitu Azimeraw Asires They were the best of the best on a night where everyone who wears the shoes wins.

And it is that in 2020 the Nationale-Nederlanden San Silvestre Vallecana, with COVID-19 also hitting but with less vaccinated population, had to move away from its habitat to dispute in the Ensanche de Vallecas and for only four hundred of the chosen ones. Today, The virus did not give up either and knocked out the great favorite, the Kenyan Hellen Obiri, before leaving. double world champion and twice Olympic runner-up of 5,000 and Ugandan Abel Sikowo, fourth two years ago.

But without them, the show was put on by Mo Katir. The 23-year-old superclass of Mula again achieved the triumph for a Spaniard, something that had not happened since Chema Martínez in 2003. A drought that lasted 18 years before the African power. And, in addition, it lowered the cap of 27:56 of Toni Abadía. The athlete who this year smashed the national records of 1,500, 3,000 and 5,000 before the Games in which he finished eighth in the 5,000 when he was in the pools to get on the podium, could with the Burundian Rodrigue Kwizera, the king of the cross east winter with four prestigious triumphs in Soria, Lasarte, Itálica and Venta de Baños.

Towards kilometer 7, when the last downhill of the avenue de Barcelona was headed to start the torture of the slope of the Avenida de la Albufera, Katir gave gas and only the Burundian could follow him. The Murcian, who is preparing for the indoor season but recently won the Barcelona Jean Boubin, then launched his powerful strides in the last kilometer and levitating left Kwizera behind (27:55). Third was Nassim Hassaous the best Spanish this year in the European cross (7th), which ended with 28:05. Further back, Shadrack Koech (28:16) and the record holder national marathon, Ayad Lamdassem (28:19).

The women’s podium with Asires, in the center, the champion.

PEPE ANDRES (DAILY AS)



The female race was totally dominated by the Ethiopian Degitu Azimeraw Asires. The NN Running Team athlete, a 22-year-old talent who had the third best marathon record of the season, he didn’t let anyone overshadow him in his first 10K. Second was the Kenyan Edinah jebitok, 18 seconds behind and his compatriot Lonah salpeter (31:14) closed the podium. The best Spanish was Laura Priego, sixth with 32:59, ahead of Águeda Muñoz (33:00) and Clara Viñaras (33:07).

CHAMPIONS OF THE POPULAR

In the popular race, the Castilian-Manchego David Bascuñana (Clinicas Menorca), with 29:13, and the 19-year-old from Madrid Claudia Gómez, who signed 34:10 (Suances), were the champions. Both, with a popular record.

HOW TO CONSULT THE TIMES OF THE SAN SILVESTRE