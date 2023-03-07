Who advises the governor? Twice as coordinator of advisors in Sinaloa should have served him well. But in less than 15 months of government, Rubén Rocha Moya has made mistakes that are weighing him down. And the one against the PAS and the UAS will have serious consequences, unless some intelligent voice emerges and prevents this clash from continuing to feed with hatred and revenge. In an effort to put an end to Melesio Cuen and his influence on the uas, Casa Rosalina will be victorious. Those who feed the desire for revenge against CuenThey don’t seem to care that they have convinced the governor to be their instrument. And they have him so convinced that his expressions feel completely their own.

Badly advised because the governor must be above any conflict that arises in the state. Ill-educated in turning it into the “spearhead” of this and previous conflicts. Rocha Moya He has capable officials, prepared to be the ones who fight with their adversaries and he, as governor, stays above him so that when a door of conciliation or negotiation opens, he is the one who opens it and establishes himself as the one who resolves and not as what they have led to becoming, in being the one who hits, disqualifies, vilifies his adversaries. let Rocha Moya do it in person is not taking care of it. Or simply his advisers are not his friends. Many things can be said about Cuen. The form of control that he has in the UAS is annoying. But no other ex-rector made it, because everyone wanted it. Ordering to put up canvases with pronouncements against Cuen is not very intelligent. Realize, inside the uas A whole strategy of students and parents has already begun. Careful.

The Mayor of Mazatlan, edgar gonzalez He started his program yesterday, “Listening to the people.” An exercise between public hearings and citizen attention. Other former mayors have already put it into practice. Yesterday things went well for Édgar González, since he also had all the members of his cabinet on hand to respond to the requests of the citizens.

By the way, the private secretary of Édgar González, the expansionist Loar López, is also indicated in the process that follows the former mayor Luis Guillermo Benitez. Curiously, Loar remains in his position, the same one he held next to the “Chemical”. And, well, there is an explanation, Loar is one of the protégés of former mayor Alejandro Higuera, today private secretary of Governor Rubén Rocha Moya. That’s where the chain goes.

By the way, in the mafia found inside the Sepyc they assure us that the least responsible is the secretary Graciela Dominguez. Most of the members of that band were appointed by the governor himself. These officials did not report to Graciela, because they said that they had an understanding with the governor. No, well, like that, how.

Roberto González, state councilor of the PAN, launched a call to all graduates of the uas to defend the institution. He spoke out against the meddling of the State. So things.

