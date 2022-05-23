Last weekend ended another week in the Major League Soccer. This was an intense day where most of the matches were played on Sunday.
For now, and as it is already a tradition in 90min, here we present the best goals that were seen on this date.
In the game between Cincinnati and New England Revolution, the American soccer player Brandon Vazquez he got the second goal with which they tied the game momentarily.
The striker took advantage of his height to get up inside the area and finish off his head forcefully.
The player Sergio Cordova He made use of his speed to enter the area against two central defenders, to immediately shoot with his right foot despite the little angle he had in front and thus achieve the goal.
The Mexican Carlos candle was reunited with the goal in the game where Los Angeles beat the Columbus Crew 2-0 on the road.
The ‘Hyena’ beat the defender with speed and strength to be alone in front of the goalkeeper and get the first of the night.
The player Jose Cifuentes of Los Angeles FC took advantage of a mistake made by the Columbus Crew’s defensive back to immediately cut down an opponent, finishing immediately with class and overcoming goalkeeper Eloy Room.
The Costa Rican Ariel Lassiter it made itself felt in the match between Inter Miami and New York Red Bull. The player took the ball on the outskirts of the area, opening space until he found the indicated hole to take the shot with his right foot.
The best goal of the football day was achieved Adam Bucksa. The footballer took advantage of an excellent ball pass to use the resource of the taquito and seal the great goal, silencing the TQL Stadium. Great goal!
