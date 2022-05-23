For now, and as it is already a tradition in 90min, here we present the best goals that were seen on this date.

And a new goal from Brandon Vázquez, who puts the tie for #AllForCincy. Do you deserve to call in @USMNT? ?pic.twitter.com/9XcEYUZgr1 — Juan I. Fregotte (@jifregotte) May 21, 2022

The striker took advantage of his height to get up inside the area and finish off his head forcefully.

CF MONTRÉAL 1-2 REAL SALT LAKE #CFMTL misses the opportunity to consecrate its leadership in the East. Puncture by Wilfried Nancy’s team and comeback by #RSL with goals from Justen Glad?? and Sergio Córdova??, the star signing of the franchise pic.twitter.com/ZVsgzxUYNB — This is MLS (@EstoesMLS) May 22, 2022

After hours of weather delay, Columbus vs. LAFC could be played. Goal by Carlos Vela and you won’t believe how the second goal came about. ? ⚽ Columbia – 0

Los Angeles – 2 pic.twitter.com/Jff7LGU2eT — ESPN Sports (@ESPNDeportes) May 22, 2022

The ‘Hyena’ beat the defender with speed and strength to be alone in front of the goalkeeper and get the first of the night.

#Legionnaires GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL for Ariel Lassiter in the MLS https://t.co/VxaCsBNYYS – Yashin Quesada (@yashinquesadacr) May 22, 2022