During AMD’s keynote at Computex in Taipei, AMD President and CEO, Lisa Su, announced the latest innovations for the computing segment, including AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Desktop Processors: Based on 5-nanometer Zen 4 Architecture , the new processors double the amount of L2 cache per core and increase single-thread performance by more than 15 percent. The processors will also be equipped with a new 6-nanometer I / O die, which includes graphics based on the AMD RDNA 2 architecture and support for DDR5 and PCI Express 5.0. Also presented is the AMD Socket AM5 platform: designed for the Ryzen 7000 series desktop processors, it will offer more functionality for desktop PCs. AM5 motherboards will be available in three different models with different features: AMD X670 Extreme, AMD X670 and AMD B650. AMD also talked about the “Mendocino” processors of the Ryzen Mobile family, equipped with “Zen 2” core and graphics based on the RDNA 2 architecture. The first systems of the OEM partners will be available in the fourth quarter of 2022. AMD SmartAccess Storage will be a ‘ added to the family of smart technologies, and will reduce the loading times of video games and accelerate the streaming of textures. Finally, Corsair announced its first laptop designed for gamers and streamers, exclusively with AMD Advantage. The entire keynote can be viewed in the video at the bottom of the article.