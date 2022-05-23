UK recommendations to avoid contagion of monkeypox

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
POX-like viruses can be transmitted by many animals.
POX-like viruses can be transmitted by many animals.
According to experts, there is a higher risk of contagion if you have physical contact with an infected person.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
May 23, 2022, 07:25 AM
The health authorities of The United Kingdom has recommended this Monday a 21-day isolation for people who are at risk of having been infected of monkeypox, after the country had already recorded 20 cases.
(Also read: These are the countries that have reported monkeypox cases)
The United Kingdom Health Security Agency (UKHSA) made this request for all those who have had direct contact with a confirmed case of monkeypox, whose symptoms include fever, muscle aches, tiredness, swollen lymph nodes, and a rash.
The UKHSA also recommended this Monday that those who have been in contact with a person who has this disease facilitate your contacts, do not travel and avoid any proximity to pregnant women or children under 12 years of age.
(Also read: Canada confirms its first two cases of monkeypox)
Monkeypox is being transmitted among the population without experts having been able to establish a direct link with the countries where this virus is considered endemic.
According to experts, the people most at risk of contagion are those who have physical contact with someone who is infected and has symptoms.
May 23, 2022, 07:25 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#recommendations #avoid #contagion #monkeypox
Leave a Reply