Monday, May 23, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

UK recommendations to avoid contagion of monkeypox

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 23, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

monkey pox

POX-like viruses can be transmitted by many animals.

POX-like viruses can be transmitted by many animals.

According to experts, there is a higher risk of contagion if you have physical contact with an infected person.

See also  Macron and Scholz freeze Kiev: "Ukraine in the EU in twenty years"

The health authorities of The United Kingdom has recommended this Monday a 21-day isolation for people who are at risk of having been infected of monkeypox, after the country had already recorded 20 cases.

(Also read: These are the countries that have reported monkeypox cases)

The United Kingdom Health Security Agency (UKHSA) made this request for all those who have had direct contact with a confirmed case of monkeypox, whose symptoms include fever, muscle aches, tiredness, swollen lymph nodes, and a rash.

The UKHSA also recommended this Monday that those who have been in contact with a person who has this disease facilitate your contacts, do not travel and avoid any proximity to pregnant women or children under 12 years of age.

(Also read: Canada confirms its first two cases of monkeypox)

Monkeypox is being transmitted among the population without experts having been able to establish a direct link with the countries where this virus is considered endemic.

According to experts, the people most at risk of contagion are those who have physical contact with someone who is infected and has symptoms.

See also  Covid today France, 464,769 infections: record since the beginning of the pandemic
weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#recommendations #avoid #contagion #monkeypox

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Sonic 2 The Movie exceeds $ 375 million in box office, the race continues

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.