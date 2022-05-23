UK recommendations to avoid contagion of monkeypox

The health authorities of The United Kingdom has recommended this Monday a 21-day isolation for people who are at risk of having been infected of monkeypox, after the country had already recorded 20 cases.

The United Kingdom Health Security Agency (UKHSA) made this request for all those who have had direct contact with a confirmed case of monkeypox, whose symptoms include fever, muscle aches, tiredness, swollen lymph nodes, and a rash.

The UKHSA also recommended this Monday that those who have been in contact with a person who has this disease facilitate your contacts, do not travel and avoid any proximity to pregnant women or children under 12 years of age.

Monkeypox is being transmitted among the population without experts having been able to establish a direct link with the countries where this virus is considered endemic.

According to experts, the people most at risk of contagion are those who have physical contact with someone who is infected and has symptoms.