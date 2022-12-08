We already share Christmas lists for Nintendo and PlayStation. In this way, it is time to talk about the best gifts that an Xbox fan can receive during these dates. From consoles, through accessories, to, of course, several months of Game Pass Ultimate.

Xbox Series X – Available at $13,297 pesos.

The direct competitor to the PlayStation 5 is a great option for this year, and thanks to its disc player, you’ll be able to enjoy all your physical games from the original Xbox, 360, One, and all of this year’s releases.

Xbox Series S – Available at $6,297 pesos.

An economic offer to enjoy the new generation. Along with this, thanks to its size, you can take this console wherever you want.

Xbox Wireless Headphones – Available at $2,299 pesos.

For all those who want to experience all the splendor of the audio that games like Scorn and Forza Horizon 5 provide us, this is the best option available.

Xbox Wireless Controller – Robot White + Fortnite – Available at $1,599

What’s better than with a controller? A control with a code for Fortnite. Luckily this package does this.

Control Elite Series 2 – White – Available at $2,809 pesos.

If normal control is not enough for you, you can always go for the new Elite series model, which promises to fulfill all your needs.

Xbox Series X Replica Mini thermoelectric cooler – Available at $4,547 pesos.

While this isn’t a game, the Xbox Series X cooler is a meme that eventually came true, and a must-own product for all fans.

Seagate Storage Expansion Card – Available at $4,789 pesos.

When your Xbox Series X|S memory reaches its limit, this is the best option to expand it, as it not only gives you more space, but also makes use of the console’s fantastic SSD.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Digital Code 3 Months – Available at $689 pesos.

No Xbox console is complete without Xbox Game Pass, and this code will give you access to a giant list of games for this season.

Cyberpunk 2077 – Available at $350 pesos.

If you have an Xbox Series X|S, then you need to play Cyberpunk 2077. Fortunately, the version that is available today is bug free.

Persona 5 Royal – Available at $1,424 pesos.

The definitive version of one of the best RPGs of recent years is finally available on Xbox, and you can’t miss this opportunity.

Via: Amazon