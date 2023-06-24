Illustration inside the children’s book ‘Vamos a la playa’, by Verónica Fabregat, published by Akiara Books.

There are many things that a newborn does not know. Among others, talk, reflect, add, promise or lie. Go explain to him, then, the electoral campaign that will take place next month. But books are capable of everything, and there is one even for that. Of course, in its own way: what are chickens and sheep doing voting for a wolf? But July is not only the month of the elections, far from it. In the list of the best children’s and youth books chosen by 10 booksellers from different Autonomous Communities of Spain, there is room for the beach and artificial intelligence, pirate grandmothers and ghosts who are afraid of laundry. And even the older ones will take lessons and knowledge, between a fun chat with the masterpieces of the Louvre and a review of the hidden systems in our day to day. After all, there are many things that an adult does not know either.

‘Las máscaras’ and ‘La ventana’ are the first two titles of a collection of small-format books about the adventures of Trombolina and Mucholío: two of the yellow chicks of the absolutely personal, unique, fantastic, funny world with certain touches of Surrealism created by French artist Claude Ponti. [También en catalán]

This book does not have a single letter, but it is full of words. The lines of his illustrations take us to those summer adventures, with marine aromas, sounds of seagulls and ship sirens, strawberry ice cream flavor, sand stuck to the skin and much happiness in the heart. The excursion to the beach that we all want to experience again and again.

It may be that most children are only thinking about the holidays. But all around you, whether on the beach or in the mountains, the general election is likely to be talked about as well. With this book, children can laugh and understand how elections work. And that you need to be careful with the most attractive but easy messages. The lesson will come in handy the day you vote. And, in the meantime, maybe it will serve their families.

Antón Piñón is a lemming with a big heart but a little clumsy. Every time he tries to make his good intentions come true, he suffers eschatological setbacks, confusion and a lot of humor. In this story, he goes on an adventure to find a special flower for his grandmother, but on the way, he loses his pants. Guaranteed laughs.

There are many children’s books that teach us colors, shapes, letters, and numbers. And the vast majority are not funny and are expendable. But, from time to time, someone appears who knows how to tell a beautiful story through the simplicity of counting from 1 to 12. He discovers by counting the wonders that words, numbers and images contain.

A wonderful story and a great and funny grandmother. An original adventure of pirates and sea monsters that will fill the whole family with smiles. And a crew with which to embark on a delicious adventure. The illustrations are also a gem.

Colors are just colors. From childhood, we are marked by determinations that establish what is typical of our gender and what is not. For this reason, in this lucid and fun book, Elise Gravel shows us how the relationship between colors and gender identity is a limitation that prevents us from accessing a whole beautiful range of colors that we have the right to enjoy regardless of who we are.

In nature there are all kinds of relationships, in which humans, animals and plants, we benefit from each other, in some of the most curious collaborations. In this informative book, in album format, and with colorful illustrations, we will find different examples that show us that we all need friends.

Ghosts usually live in old, abandoned houses, but that’s very boring, with no one to scare. So our protagonist moves into a modern house, full of humans, whom he intends to scare the hell out of. But then he comes across something really scary for a ghost: laundry.

In the Super English academy you learn many things, but the truth is that little English is taught. And this academy is very Super. More than you can imagine. Many come to ask for schedules and prices but they always receive the same answer: the groups are full. A fun and exciting story that has all the ingredients to captivate the reader. Magic, villains, mystery and ordinary superheroes. Undoubtedly one of the funniest collections you will read.

Cata the meerkat is the new one in the group, but she is already the one who organizes the games. To Roi all this seems very unfair, and for that reason she decides to take revenge on her. Thanks to Paz, the giraffe with the heart of gold, the misunderstanding will begin to dissolve. With this story, based on the principles of non-violent communication, we will learn to understand what happens inside us when we get angry or block ourselves, and to express it in a constructive and dialogical way.

Any of these four stories could be our story. Lists with disgusting boys, video games and screens, secrets hidden in drawers and disappearances under mysterious circumstances. Common problems, but with different, disturbing endings that will not leave the young reader indifferent. And if the one who reads is an adult, perhaps he will acquire a different meaning in his eyes and make him reflect on his actions.

Feminism and sorority go hand in hand through the stories of five girls who show us what it means to be a woman in different parts of the world and how they are conditioned by it. The stories are accompanied by bright illustrations and a lot of information to deal with issues of women’s rights, to know and to confront with hope the injustices that surround us.

Gabi, Priya and Melinda are best friends, but different in everything, although they have two very important things in common: they love animals and, for different reasons, none of them can have pets at home. Unable to resist the temptation, they found PATAS, a business to walk neighborhood dogs… A story of friendship and conflict resolution against the background of a canine crisis and in the format of a graphic novel.

Thanks to his ability with mathematics, Jan, a 14-year-old boy, has been selected to participate in the summer course of the most important Artificial Intelligence center in the world. What he did not expect is that he was going to live the most amazing experience of his life. A fascinating novel of adventures and science fiction about the most commented technology of the moment.

In this walk through the Louvre, the protagonists of 30 iconic works of art have a conversation with you, reader. They do it in a fresh and light-hearted way. With great touches of humor, they tell you their story. Curiosity, the game and the anecdote broaden your gaze, they teach you to see in a different way. A fantastic way to approach art, for any age.

Chicago 1919. Four young African-American women, daughters of a flourishing businessman, decide to be the protagonists of his life in a society marked by social paternalism, racism and gender norms in a politically unpredictable country. Based on a true story, we’ll find out how the strength to change established stereotypes can be achieved.

Without realizing it, our lives depend on ‘hidden systems’ whose operation, on many occasions, we are unaware of. We use water, electricity, internet… every day. This book brings us closer, in graphic novel format, to the knowledge of all these systems: how they were created, how they are maintained, where they are going in the future. An entertaining, didactic and exciting book.

The first part of a fantasy bilogy that takes us to an archipelago dominated by the immortal witch Sabena, just when she summons the hunt that will give her another 20 years of command: the ships of all the islands set sail in search of new human victims with which nurture the queen’s eternity in exchange for one wish. And Ara and Maiden will have no choice but to accept the reality that places them as prey to the most wanted ship in the archipelago, the Aquarius. A fast-paced adventure full of action and moments for reflection, between justice and morality, with a setting that conquers.

The posthumous tribute to cartoonist Carlos Pacheco, who died last November, would already be a good reason to read this comic. But, apart from the emotional aspect, the comic offers tremendously specific reasons to approach him. Its setting, a World War I where magic and dragons dominate. Its protagonist, a young man who flies between adventures and destruction. His creative duo, since perhaps the most international Spanish cartoonist was joined by the famous screenwriter Kurt Busiek. And his reach, for young readers and not so much anymore. The second delivery, in addition, remained unpublished in Spain. Here is the opportunity to enjoy it. And recover the first.

