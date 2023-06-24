After the tension that exists between the group of Russian mercenaries against the Russian Government, Wagner’s boss, Yevgeny Prigozhin, sent a direct message to Gerasimov, the chief of the General Staff, and Shoigu, defense minister.

(You can read: Live: Tension in Russia increases between the army and the Wagner paramilitary group).

Remember, guys, the homeland will not forgive you for shooting into its territory.

Initially, the leader of the group claimed to have shot down a Russian Army helicopter that was preparing to attack them.

After that, he alerted the world saying: “Remember, guys, the homeland will not forgive you for shooting against its territory. We must show courage and fire into enemy territory when our infantry advances.”

As mentioned in an audio published on his Telegram channel, Wagner will go after senior Russian government officials, whom he accused of killing 100,000 Russian soldiers.

Video capture taken from a print material published on May 25, 2023. See also The great trip that some Canadian parents want to remain engraved in the memory of their children comes to an end Photo: AFP PHOTO / Telegram channel of Concord group

We annoy criminals who want to save their ass, who annihilated about 100,000 Russian soldiers

(Keep reading: Will kyiv be able to stop Russia with its counteroffensive? This is how it has fared in 15 days of attacks.)

“We annoy the criminals who want to save their ass, who annihilated about 100,000 Russian soldiers: (Chief of the General Staff Valeri) Gerasimov and (Defense Minister Sergei) Shoigu“.

In response to the statements, the governor of Rostov, Vasily Gólubev, pointed out that “the situation demands the maximum concentration of all forces to maintain order.”

GERALDINE BAJONERO VASQUEZ

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news

Russia keeps US journalist Gershkovich in pretrial detention

NATO completed the most important air exercise in its history: what was it about?

Russia would seek to assassinate, on US soil, a Russian spy who reported to the FBI