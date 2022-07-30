The “African Footballer of the Year” It is an individual football award that since 1992 is awarded every year by the African Football Confederation. Here the performance of African footballers is valued throughout the year, both in performances with their clubs and with the national teams. This season it was taken by a recently transferred star. We review the last 10 winners…
Yaya Toure In 2014, he won the fourth consecutive award for the best African of the season.
The City midfielder thus catches up with Everton striker Samuel Eto’o, who also won it four times (2003, 2004, 2005, 2010), the last one when he was a member of Inter Milan.
The Dortmund ace beat Yayá Touré (Manchester City), who finished second, and Ghanaian André Ayew (Swansea), third. Aubameyang materialized 25 goals in the 2015 season and totaled 27 in the course of 2016. How long ago was that great moment…
The Algerian midfielder of Leicester City Riyadh Mahrez He was named the best African footballer of the year by the British network BBC. Mahrez, 25, also received a similar award in the Premier League made through the BBC page. peak season.
Liverpool’s Egyptian striker, Mohammed Salah, was awarded as the best African footballer of 2018 at a ceremony held on Tuesday night in Dakar (Senegal). In this way, he took the award for the second consecutive year, while he was chosen in the ideal team of players born in the continent.
Senegalese attacker Sadio Mané, a new Bayern Munich player, was named the best African player of the year 2022 at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) awards ceremony, this Thursday in Rabat.
Sané, 30, had already won this award in 2019, when he played for Liverpool. The prize was not awarded in 2020 and 2021 due to the covid-19 pandemic.
Author of a decisive penalty and figure to carry Senegal to lift the African Cup for the first time in 2022.
