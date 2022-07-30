The City midfielder thus catches up with Everton striker Samuel Eto’o, who also won it four times (2003, 2004, 2005, 2010), the last one when he was a member of Inter Milan.

Sané, 30, had already won this award in 2019, when he played for Liverpool. The prize was not awarded in 2020 and 2021 due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Author of a decisive penalty and figure to carry Senegal to lift the African Cup for the first time in 2022.