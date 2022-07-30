Saturday, July 30, 2022
Accidents | Three young people died and one was seriously injured in a traffic accident in Savonlinna

July 30, 2022
The passenger car drifted out of the lane and crashed into the signal pole of the traffic divider. All the dead were residents of Savonlinna, about 20 years old.

Three one person has been killed and one seriously injured in a traffic accident early Saturday morning, police report.

A passenger car with four young people from Savonlinna on board drifted into the area between the driving lanes and crashed into the traffic divider’s signal post with its right side in front.

The accident happened on Rantasalmentie, located near the center of Savonlinna, around six o’clock in the morning. The speed limit in the area is 60 kilometers per hour. The weather was rainy at the time of the accident.

All the dead were around 20 years old. The only person who survived the accident was taken to Kuopio University Hospital with serious injuries.

The police have carried out a technical investigation at the accident site and continue to investigate the course of events.

