This Tuesday, January 31, the Argentine striker Julian Alvarez is turning 23: the native of Calchín, who emerged from River Plate and today plays for Manchester City, can now say that he is a world champion with the Argentine team at such a young age, a goal that most professional footballers never they can achieve in their career.
Next, we will review what have been for us the best five moments in the career of the “Spider”, who promises to continue making history, becoming one of the most outstanding Argentines of recent times. Yes, he also won the Copa América and the Finalissima, but we are talking about his most influential moments. Go.
Let’s talk about being decisive… his first hat-trick was in a classic, against no less than San Lorenzo. A bombshell from outside the area, a subtle touch to the net after a rebound from Sebastián Torrico and a remarkable definition of the spout. The ball for whom? “It’s for my mom,” he said at the time.
On May 25, 2022, River’s 121st birthday, Álvarez scored six goals! in the overwhelming 8-1 defeat of Alianza Lima in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. He became the first player in the institution’s history to score six goals in an official match.
On October 3, 2021, at the Monumental Stadium, River beat their eternal rival 2-1 and Julián was the great figure: he had Marcos Rojo sent off after fifteen minutes of the first half and he excelled with two great goals, one from outside the area and another cornered and on the run. Tremendous level and madness of all the Millionaire people.
Although he had made his official debut on October 27, 2018, in the 1-0 win against Aldosivi, the River Plate people remember his entry into the rematch against Boca in Madrid as his first great appearance for the club. Julián was barely 18 years old, he was a constant danger and he almost converted. After the victory, he celebrated the eternal final of the Copa Libertadores against Boca with all his teammates.
Julián arrived in Qatar as a substitute for Lautaro Martínez, but it didn’t take long for him to win the position and ended up being decisive in the title achieved by Lionel Scaloni’s team: he formed a fearsome duo with Lionel Messi, and scored four goals in the World Cup, including a brace in the semi-final against Croatia.
