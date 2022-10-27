Shannen Doherty, star of the 90s, returns to talk about the ugly evil. She is spreading, but she continues to fight with her whole self

In recent years, the much-loved actress Shannen Doherty she is struggling with her ugly breast pain in the fourth stage.

Since 2019, fans of the Beverly Hills star 90210, they support her and send her messages full of love. The actress has repeatedly told of the developments of her condition, after 5 years of treatment and three years of remission, that monster is back stronger than before.

After my second treatment, my hair was really matted, like in dreadlocks. I went to try sweeping them and they just fell off. I only remember holding huge locks of hair in my hands and running to my mother crying: My hair, my hair, my hair, my hair.

Shannen Doherty wanted to publicly thank the mother Rose and the husband Kurt Iswarienko, photographer and television producer, for the enormous support since the discovery of the diagnosis. Without them, things would not have been the same.

Thank you for being alive every minute, every second of the day.

Shannen Doherty has always spoken with an open heart

Always wanted to be sincere and transparent with his many fans. In 2020, she publicly told that her breast cancer was now metastatic, there were chances that it would spread to the brain, lungs and liver.

I don’t think I’ve worked it out. It is a bitter pill to swallow in many ways.

When the time comes, the Beverly Hills 90210 star will record messages to say goodbye to her loved ones and to all those who support her and give her strength, day after day. But she also revealed that thelife expectancy is 10-15 years.

Today he tries to live his life in the best way. Inside she feels alive and wants enjoy every single momentbecause nothing comes back.

Shannen Doherty is a ‘90s iconwhich together with his colleagues, has made generations and generations fall in love.