News, participation of experts and important names in politics and polling in real time from 4:30 pm on Sunday (30.Oct.2022)

the digital newspaper Power 360 will promote on Sunday (30.Oct.2022) live with the main information and highlights of the 2nd round of the 2022 elections. The program will feature news, analysis by experts and important actors in politics and power, and polling in real time.

THE live will be presented by senior editors Guilherme Waltenberg and Paulo Silva Pinto. Reporters from the digital newspaper will be in Brasília, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo recording key information and the climate of presidential candidates’ campaigns on election day.

It will be from 4:30 pmbroadcast live on channel of Power 360 on Youtube (subscribe and turn on notifications), on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Watch:

Among the confirmed guests are:

Thomas Traumann – journalist, communication consultant and columnist for the Power 360 ;

– journalist, communication consultant and columnist for the ; Jose Paulo Kupfer – journalist, communication consultant and columnist for the Power360;

journalist, communication consultant and columnist for the Rodolfo Costa Pinto – political scientist and coordinator of the PowerDate ;

– political scientist and coordinator of the ; Eduardo Cunha (PTB) – former president of the Chamber of Deputies;

– former president of the Chamber of Deputies; José Dirceu (PT) – one of the founders of the PT and ex-minister of the Civil House;

one of the founders of the PT and ex-minister of the Civil House; Henrique Meirelles (Union Brazil) – ex-president of the Central Bank and ex-Minister of Finance.

2022 ELECTIONS

In this 2nd round of the 2022 elections, more than 156 million Brazilians will go to the polls in the 26 states and the Federal District to choose the 39th president of the Republic. The governors of 12 states will also be elected and 8 municipalities will have a supplementary election.

The presidential contest will be between former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), 77 years old, and the current Chief Executive Jair Bolsonaro (PL), 67 years old. In the 1st round, PT came out ahead with 48.43% of the votes against 43.20%. The difference was 6.1 million votes. Access the result here.

If Lula wins, it will be the 1st time in history that a president is elected to a 3rd term in Brazil. And in this scenario, in the case of Bolsonaro, the 1st time a president has tried a 2nd term and lost since reelection was allowed in Brazil in 1997.

If Bolsonaro wins, it will be the first time in history that a presidential candidate manages to turn the game from the 1st to the 2nd round. And Lula, aged 77, is likely to retire from political life.

last search PowerDate, held from October 23 to 25, shows Lula leading the contest with 53% of valid votes, followed by Bolsonaro, with 47%. The result in valid votes includes only the intentions attributed to a candidate, excluding blanks and nulls. This is how the TSE will release the results on Sunday night, October 30th.

The search PowerDate was carried out from October 23 to 25, 2022. 5,000 people aged 16 years or older were interviewed in 342 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 1.5 percentage points, plus or minus.

The interviews were carried out by telephone (for landlines and cell phones), using the URA (Audible Response Unit) system, in which the interviewee listens to recorded questions and responds through the keyboard of the device. The confidence interval of the study is 95%.

This study was carried out with the resources of the PowerDatea research company that is part of the media group Power360 Journalism. The results are published in an editorial partnership with TV Cultura. The research is registered with the TSE under number BR-01159/2022.

RESEARCH AGGREGATOR

O Power 360 maintains a collection with thousands of surveys with known methodologies and on which it was possible to verify the origin of the information. There have been studies carried out since the 2000 municipal elections. This is the largest and longest-running survey of electoral research available on the Brazilian internet.

The database is interactive and allows you to follow the progress of each candidate. Access the Search Aggregator clicking here.

The research information began to be compiled by journalist Fernando Rodrigues, editorial director of Poder360, on his website, in 2000. To access the old page with the surveys, click here.