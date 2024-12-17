OpenAI has announced the general rollout of the ChatGPT search engine on free accounts, a feature until now reserved for paying subscribers, as well as the arrival of advanced voice search, functionality included in advanced voice mode

It was in July when the firm announced that it was testing this search engine, which It combined the power of AI models with information from the internet. The official version, however, arrived in October, when it was pointed out that this tool would allow the information sources used by the ‘chatbot’ to be consulted.

So, OpenAI said that this feature would be available through chatgopt.com, ChatGPT mobile and desktop apps. Although it would first reach ChatGPT Plus and Teams users and then Enterprise and Edu, the firm announced that it hoped to deploy it globally and for free in the coming months.

OpenAI has now announced your general browser availability across all ChatGPT accounts as part of its 12 days of announcements event, where it has also made the Sora generative AI tool and real-time video processing in advanced voice mode available to paying users.

The company has also released improvements to ChatGPT Search feedback to make search “increasingly faster” and better on the ‘smartphone’, Plus you’re getting a new map experience.

On the other hand, he noted that users will also be able to search while talking with ChatGPT, so that voice search can now be complemented with the real-time video tool and other advanced mode functions. This will be possible as long as advanced voice mode is activated.