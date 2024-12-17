Even though Disney princesses represent happy endings, an article published in the Christmas edition of the ‘British Medical Journal‘ (BMJ) warns of the significant health risks they would face if they lived in the real world.

Led by Sanne van Dijk, researcher at the University of Twente (Netherlands), the study notes that Disney should consider strategies such as mindfulness, personal protection measures and health education to ensure that princesses can «live healthy forever«.

The research reviews the different unhealthy behaviors of the different princesses. Thus, for example, about Snow White, she says that her isolation as a servant exposes her to risks of cardiovascular diseases, mental disorders and premature death. Although the Seven Dwarfs alleviate his loneliness, the episode of the poisoned apple illustrates the danger of food poisoning.

Aladdin’s princess, Jasmine (Aladdin), leads a life in the palace without human friends, which increases the adverse effects of loneliness. Furthermore, his tiger Rajah poses a risk of zoonotic infections and possible fatal attacks.









They point out about Belle that her closeness to Beast could expose her to serious infectious diseases such as rabies or brucellosiswhich are potentially lethal.

Cinderella is not spared either: Her constant contact with dust increases the risk of developing eoccupational lung diseases. This is aggravated by the use of magic glitter, composed of microplastics that can damage lung tissues.

And from Pocahontas they warn that the iconic jump from a 800-foot cliff would be physically impossible without serious fractures, and may encourage other people to try it.

Sleeping Beauty’s prolonged sleep exposes her to complications such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, pressure ulcers and muscle atrophy. Although the prince’s kiss breaks the spell, it poses an ethical dilemma as it lacks consent.

As for Mulan, social and family pressure to maintain honor can lead to relationship problems. mental health associated with honor-based violence.

And what about Rapunzel’s hair? According to the study, constant tension on your hair from the weight of your braid can cause traction alopecia, with chronic pain, migraines, and permanent hair loss.

The article does not stop there and proposes measures for a healthier life: Mindfulness and psychotherapy to address isolation and psychosocial stress.; education on safe coexistence with animals to prevent zoonotic infections; protection against toxic agents, such as microplastics and environmental pollution; prevention of occupational diseases with appropriate safety measures.

“Disney should consider interventions to overcome these health challenges, including mindfulness and psychotherapy, training in living with animals, and personal protection measures against infectious agents and toxic particles,” the authors write. “Only then can Disney princesses begin to live healthily forever.”

Improve self-esteem

But not everything is negative in the world of Disney princesses. Thus, a study published in ‘Psychology of Popular Media‘ claimed that Disney princesses can improve children’s self-esteem, according to a study

Made in the University of California at Davis (US) reveals that Disney princesses, especially those with average-sized bodies like Moana, can improve young children’s self-esteem and encourage more diverse play.

Children who choose princesses with active and dynamic bodies have more self-confidence and feel free to explore both masculine and feminine games.

The study highlights that, far from being harmful, Disney princesses can have a positive impact on children’s emotional development.