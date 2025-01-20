A hat by designer Eric Javits came between the 47th president of the United States this Monday, donald trumpand his wife, Melania. The new American leader he couldn’t kiss his wife during her investiture ceremony due, apparently, to the brim of the hat, which covered the face of the now first lady throughout the event.

Thus, the affection between the couple remained in a air kiss after the now president of the United States raised a standing ovation from all those present at the Washington Capitol, where the solemn ceremony took place. Melania, undaunted, did not flinch and Trump’s kiss remained in the air, without reaching its destination, and his hat, where it remained throughout the event, covering his face.

The cap, black with a white band attached to the brim, It covered Melania’s eyes and almost half of her face. and it was the most talked about stylistically on a January day when sober clothing and bare heads predominated. Furthermore, the president’s wife had placed herself next to her son Barron, the tallest of all the guests, and did not make the less effort to replace the hat so that you could see his eyes.

He focus was already on the marriagewho is not experiencing an unloving moment in public for the first time, since the rudeness between the two has been going on for a long time. The first lady would not have handled public life well during Trump’s first term and now, according to media outlets such as cnnwould have no intention of moving to the White House full time.

What’s more, one of Melania’s first decisions has been not attend the meeting prior to the event this Monday in Trump’s Oval Office with the outgoing leader, Joe Biden. Melania is expected to spend most of her time between New York City and Palm Beach, Florida, indicates the aforementioned media, where they also show that she will be present for important events and would have her own platform and priorities as first lady. .