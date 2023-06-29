Mrs. Talina Fernández was able to stand out in the world of entertainment as a model and actress, mainly as a journalist for decades, she also had a great personality that It made her capture everyone’s gaze.

Images of Talina Fernández circulate on the Internet that show her how he looked in his younger years. She was slim, in some photographs she is projected with short hair, in others long, and she stood out with her beauty.

Talina Fernández was artistically baptized as ‘The lady of good saying’, because speech was easier for him, since his youth he prepared professionally and his performance on stage and in language gave him a special touch, hence his nickname.

Young Talina Fernandez. Instagram photo

In addition, Mrs. Fernández herself published images of her on her Instagram account that were part of her past, from her time as a model, actress and attracted attention. for being pretty and elegant.

Talina Fernández died this Wednesday in CDMX at the age of 78, a victim of leukemia, a disease that doctors recently detected and she did not find out that she had it, her son Coco Levy confessed to the media.

Catalina María del Sagrado Corazón Fernández-Veró Vela, the real name of Doña Talina, had a life full of achievements and among some of the many programs she hosted are ‘New Realities with Ricardo Rocha’, ‘Talinísima’, ‘Faces and Gestures’, ‘New nights’ and ‘Today’.

Join our chat and receive Entertainment News on WhatsApp