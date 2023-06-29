Housing fair | Would you live in a house floating in the sea? Such is the 750,000 euro floating home

A detached house floating in the sea is being built in Loviisa. It is built on land, lifted whole onto sturdy pontoons and swum into place.

Can you it sink?

“Can not. This is unsinkable,” he assures Mikko Leino.

A special detached house is being built in a high hall in the harbor area of ​​Loviisa. It is supposed to float in the Baltic Sea for decades.

The city of Loviisa zoned the housing fair area for nine floating houses. Now you can see this unique one at the fair. At times it seemed that the floating houses were not being built at all.

Then local entrepreneurs and companies decided to build one house together. For that, a joint-stock company called Loviisa’s floating queen was established. Leino is the chairman of the board of Timberpoint, which supplied the CLT frame of the house. Timberpoint, on the other hand, is one of the shareholders of Loviisa’s floating queen.

CLT comes from the words of the English language cross laminated timber. In Finnish, it is cross-glued solid wood.

Leino and the chairman of the board of Loviisa’s floating queen Janine Henriksson-Wiberg presented the house to Helsingin Sanomat while it was still on solid ground.

Spruce felled in Kainuu has been used for the CLT elements of the house. A lot of wooden surfaces are left visible in the house.

Does it sway? house in waves?

“Probably if the sea is really rough. However, this didn’t splash out in waves. The place is sheltered. There’s also a breakwater there,” Leino replies, referring to the Loviisanlahti pier.

It is the anchorage for the floating house.

The house called Lovisea is attached to the beach with heavy weights at the end of the chains, which are sunk into the seabed.

The house will not drift away on its own, Henriksson-Wiberg assures.

“One weight weighs 3,000 kilograms, and there will be a total of ten,” he says.

The house that will be next to the floating street lives with the natural rise and fall of the sea level. At the moment there is about 2.5 meters of water at the mooring.

Living at sea level requires that, for example, the electricity, water and sewer connections are flexible with the house. The house will have a pressurized water drain, which prevents wastewater from rising up the drains into the house.

Janine Henriksson-Wiberg is nervous about the tight construction schedule, but trusts that the house will be finished on time.

Underfloor heating was installed in the house in mid-June. There will be no concrete pouring on the floor at all.

How the house moves from the port hall to the sea?

“With the same crane that is used to move ships,” Leino says and points towards the blue device on the edge of the asphalt field.

“Its name is Lukki,” Henriksson-Wiberg continues.

The device is huge. The ship crane’s tires alone are briskly taller than a person.

Janine Henriksson-Wiberg and Mikko Leino look small next to the tires. With this device, the house is lifted onto the pontoons.

At the end of June, the device is supposed to be driven into the hall, and the house with its steel foundations will be lifted up with the help of ropes and transported to the approximately 200 square meter pontoon structure.

“It’s quite an operation. The whole house is lifted onto a massive concrete pontoon and towed home,” says Leino.

The operation requires good weather.

“There must be no wind and the lifting must be done in daylight,” says the production manager of the Suomenlahti shipyard responsible for the lifting Ville Päivinen.

Lifting a house is an exceptional case for a shipyard.

“Usually we raise ships. The challenge is placing the house on top of the pontoon. It has to be calculated in the right place”, says Päivinen.

When thick enough, CLT acts as insulation in itself. In the Lovisea building, a different solution was reached. Mikko Leino says that lightness was sought for the weight of the house. For this reason, 100-millimeter-thick CLT has been used in the house, and there will be insulation between the elements and the facade planking.

When the house with its steel frames is ready to be lifted onto the pontoons, it weighs about 67,000 kilograms. When the weight of the pontoons is included, the whole weighs around 167,000 kilograms.

Is it a future for floating buildings in Finland?

Henriksson-Wiberg and Leino strongly believe that it is. Lovisea is known to be Finland’s first floating CLT detached house, but other floating buildings have been built in Finland before.

For example, there are a couple of floating villas in Reposaari, Pori. They come from the 2008 holiday home fair. Over the years, various floating villages have been planned in different parts of Finland, but floating construction is not mainstream at the moment.

Leino believes that Loviisa’s floating house will be a success.

“The key is that the price meets the market,” Leino says and talks about the solutions that have been used to keep the house’s price tag under control.

“Unnecessary squares have been left out, the building is simple in construction and a lot of the CLT surface is left visible,” says Leino.

The living area in the house is 113 square meters.

Henriksson-Wiberg says that the house will be sold based on offers. The starting price is 750,000 euros.

The house was designed and built in a fast schedule. “In February of this year, we met for the first time and in March the planning started with architectural sketches,” says Leino.

In a floating house, certain solutions are more expensive than in a house built on land. For example, according to Leino, the steel foundation of a floating house is more expensive than the foundation of a conventional detached house built on land.

Making pontoons, on the other hand, requires expensive special concrete.

However, Leino thinks that a foundation that is really challenging and requires rock excavation could be more or less the same price as a floating concrete pontoon foundation.