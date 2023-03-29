Carlos Alcaraz has once again demonstrated his sportsmanship. The Murcian tennis player had a nice gesture after his victory in the round of 16 of the Masters 1000 in Miami with another of the most relevant Spanish athletes of recent times, and who has nothing to do with tennis. It is about Fernando Alonso.

At the end of the match, the man from El Palmar approached the camera and signed, as is customary in tennis after victories. So far nothing new. However, instead of putting his name or his already famous motto inherited from his grandfather ‘head, heart and balls’, Alcaraz remembered the Asturian Formula 1 driver.

From Florida he wanted to send him a message of encouragement that has revolutionized racing lovers, but for others it can be an encrypted code: “33 soon”, which in Spanish means ’33 soon’ and that refers to victory number 33 of Fernando Alonso.

The Asturian Formula 1 driver has returned the illusion to his followers with his return to the top of the podium in the races after his signing by the Aston Martin team. Since his return and after his good start to the season, his fans live in the hope that Alonso will win the Australian Grand Prix, which will be held this coming April 2 in Melbourne. A title with which he already won in 2006, when the Murcian was only three years old.

Carlos Alcaraz acknowledged on Instagram that the Asturian’s victory in the Saudi Arabian GP, ​​where he achieved his 100th podium, had given him strength for the final that made him recover the ATP number 1: “You motivated me for the Indian final Wells. You are a beast”.

you got me flipping – Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) March 28, 2023

Fernando Alonso did not take long to respond to the dedication. Through his official Twitter account, the Asturian asked that “they lock up this man. You’re a phenomenon. Come on!”. Alcaraz returned the compliment stating that he has him “taking somersaults.”