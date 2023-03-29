An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale struck east of the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Wednesday morning. The Afghan Khaama Press news agency reported today, quoting the National Center for Seismology in India, that the quake occurred 85 km east of the capital, Kabul.
The center added that the residents felt the earthquake, at about 4:49 am, local time, and the earthquake was at a depth of ten kilometers.
There have been no reports so far of damage or casualties from the earthquake. A strong earthquake, measuring 6.8 degrees, struck Afghanistan last week, and was felt in neighboring countries, including Pakistan, Tajikistan and India.
#strong #earthquake #hits #Afghan #capital #Kabul
Leave a Reply