CDMX.- Like most important leaders in the world, for years the presidents of the United States have used specialized vehicles to avoid any problem during their international trips. Joe Bien drives a Cadillac One nicknamed ‘The Beast’.

During his visit to Mexico, Joe Biden will visit ‘The Beast’, an attack-proof limousine with specifications that many might consider part of a Hollywood movie. We must understand that sometimes reality is stranger than fiction.

The official unit of the US government It has an armored structure 20 centimeters thick whose objective is to protect passengers in the event of terrorist attacks. Its weight is between 7 and 9 tons.

‘The Beast’ was produced in 2018 by the brand founded on August 22, 1902, in Detroit, Michigan, it was the second generation of the vehicle manufactured during the first administration of Barack Obama in the USA.

the limousine it is 5.5 meters long and each of its doors has a weight similar to that of a Boeing 757 aircraft, made with an alloy of aluminum, steel, titanium and ceramic. That is why it is called a ‘bunker’ on wheels.

As part of the team facing a possible high-impact attack, It has tear gas cannons, weapons of different calibers and night vision cameras..

Some areas of the car They have a steel plate that helps against possible explosionswhile the fuel tank is coated with a specialized material to make it difficult to detonate.

The development of the Cadillac One it was made jointly between General Motors, Chevrolet and intelligence agencies of the United States. It is powered by a 6.6-liter 8-cylinder Duramax turbodiesel engine. that develops a maximum power of between 300 and 330 CV.

Its maximum speed would be 100 kilometers per hour, while it goes from 0 to 96.5606 KMs in almost 15 seconds. It consumes 63.5 liters of fuel every 100 kilometers and 1,500 gr/km of CO2.