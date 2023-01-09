As beautiful as her sister! The model Alessia Rovegno is on everyone’s lips for her participation in Miss Universe 2022 as one of the favorites. Her entry into the beauty pageant as a national representative has been controversial since the news broke that she would lead the Miss Peru sash. However, the influencer not only shines on the catwalks, but also makes the most of her artistic talent.

The beauty queen surprises with her musical skills, since she has a group with her sister Arianna Rovegnowho is known in the entertainment world as ‘Vambina‘, with whom he has done very well so far. However, fame has not been reciprocal for both, since very little is known about the artist. Next, we will tell you everything about the daughter of Bárbara Cayo who followed in her footsteps.

Who is Arianna Rovegno?

The singer’s full name Arianna Celeste Rovegno Key and was born in Lima on October 6, 1997. From a very young age she lived influenced by her father’s business vision lucho rovegno and the artistic environment of his mother, Bárbara Cayo, and uncles.

As a result of his parents’ marriage, he has his sister Alessia Rovegno (24). Her higher education was completed in Business and Marketing at Pace Marketing, New York. However, she always led her artistic life and modeling at the same time.

The musical history of ‘Vambina’ Rovegno

The family it fell He inherently carries art in his veins thanks to all the artistic trajectories of the brothers who have managed to reach an international level. It is so popular ‘Vambina‘ could not avoid his luck and, in 2020, he ventured into the world of music by releasing “My notes”, which is a compilation of four songs.

“ Music was always a passion that I rediscovered over time. When I went to New York to look for new directions and finish my degree, I realized that this was what I wanted to do all my life. Living in one of my favorite cities, which has a particular charm linked to everything artistic, I started composing a lot. This is how these first songs were born”, declared Arianna Rovegno to the middle of Trujillo.

By 2021 she began to promote the duet between her and Alessia Rovegno: Alessia and Vambina. From there songs like “Red heels”, “Peaches”, “Bad habits”, “Mon amour” , but the success of the second generation of artist Cayo came with the cover “Tú”, by Noelia, the same one that they performed together. His video clip on YouTube is about to reach a million and a half views.

What does Arianna Rovegno do?

According to the statements of Arianna Rovegnohis business project materialized like this: “ It all started inspired by my sister Alessia’s brownies. She cooked brownies and I devoured them. For as long as I can remember, I have lived in the bakery observing and putting my hands where I shouldn’t to create new desserts. This is how La Bambina de Rovegno was born”.

One of the star products of his business is the chocolate pantheon with a Nutella background. Through their networks, they have promoted their star product to the maximum since the Christmas season began with his sister Alessia Rovegno.

Currently, the model leads her singing career in the duo with her sister and along with the business management of her business, which was born based on her father’s family business.