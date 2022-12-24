The Christmas Lottery is more than a game, it is a tradition in Spain. Every year people buy several lottery tickets to try their luck with one of the most historic draws and the one that distributes the most money in the world. Every December 22, the Extraordinary Christmas Lottery Draw is held in which the children of San Ildefonso are in charge of singing all the prizes that this game distributes.

In Spain, more than a game, the Christmas Lottery is an authentic tradition, something that surprises outside our borders. The first lottery draw dates back to the year 1812, when this National Lottery draw was held for the first time, although it was much later, in 1892, when it began to be called the Christmas Draw, since it coincided with the dates of this holiday.

The most attractive thing about this game is that there are many ways to get money. There are five main prizes: the first prize or Gordo de la Lotería de Navidad that distributes 400,000 euros per tenth winner, the second prize that distributes 125,000 euros per tenth winner, the third prize that awards 50,000 euros per winning ticket, the fourth prize that distributes 20,000 euros per ticket and the fifth prizes that award 6,000 euros per tenth. But the jackpots are not the only ones you can win in the Christmas Lottery. There are also stones and approaches.

The Christmas Lottery on the BBC



Everything related to the Christmas Lottery draw is very special, since it officially kicks off the Christmas holidays, but winning a prize can change your life. It is also a very long raffle, since numerous prizes are distributed. These are some of the reasons why other countries are very surprised by the importance of this day.

The well-known British news channel wanted to find out a little more about this tradition. On their international television channel, BBC World News, they highlighted the importance of this raffle in Spain and they also jumped from the network to try their luck and bought a ticket. The presenter Lucy Hockings explains to the viewers that she has obtained a ticket for the Christmas Lottery, since her partner has brought it from Spain. The producer of the chain, Sergi Forcada, explains to his partner what the draw consists of and gives her the bad news that they have not won any prize, but he points out that in this draw, unlike in other countries, there is not a single winner. , even the Gordo can be won by several people.

The presenter asks her partner if it is a popular tradition to watch the Christmas raffle from home and Forcada explains that it is a way to start Christmas and that although people do not see the raffle from start to finish, almost everyone buys a tenth of lottery. Forcada also points out that it is a tradition to buy the same number with friends or family and that is why there are many cases in which an entire town or an entire company wins an important prize.

Now the British know a little more about this game and surely next year if they travel to Spain they will win a tenth of the Christmas Lottery.