In the last week of the year, Warner Bros has surprised us with one of the best trailers for The Batman, since it reveals more about the Bat Man, Catwoman, the Riddler and the rift that we could see between Alfred and Bruce Wayne.

New trailer for The Batman: the Bat and the Cat. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

The new Batman trailer is titled The Bat and the Cat, and this is not a minor detail, since it denotes the approach between Robert Pattinson’s Batman and Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman, who is very interested in knowing who is under that black mask.

Everything would indicate that we could enjoy a romance between both characters, which will possibly occur at the end of the film. If all goes as well as Matt Reeves and the production promise, we will appreciate these two fighting crime in future installments of The Batman.

Image of the new trailer for The Batman: the Bat and the Cat. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

Also, there are images of Batman at Selina Kyle’s house meeting her adorable cats. In another scene, the ‘Justice’ shows concern for Catwoman, he is heard saying not to ruin his life by being Catwoman, to which she replies not to worry because she has nine more of them.

On the other hand, The Riddler has the advantage, since he has discovered the identity of Batman, clearly calling him by his name: Bruce Wayne. Alfred is not far behind, young Bruce’s mentor and father has kept a secret for many years and Batman already knows it. “We all have our scars, Bruce.” says Alfred Pennyworth.

Image of the new trailer for The Batman: the Bat and the Cat. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

This preview brings surprises that little by little confirm what we imagined in a moment. Matt Reeves’ The Batman opens in theaters on March 4, 2022 . After a few weeks the tape will hit the HBO Max platform.

Image of Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne in a new trailer for The Batman: the Bat and the Cat. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

The Batman: the Bat and the Cat

What is The Batman about?

The film shows Bat Man in his intense battle against the crimes that increasingly haunt Gotham city. Also, Batman will have to deal with a powerful enemy: the Riddler.