batmanthe film directed by Matt Reeves, will show us Robert Pattinson as the new Bat Man. Contrary to initial criticism, the story has fans excited to meet this new facet of Gotham’s vigilante.

In an interview for Games Radar, the protagonist told what we could expect from the film, as well as details of the ending. To the surprise of DCEU fans, there would be a continuation of the story.

“I mean, they always have that little snippet at the end, which is like, ‘It’s going on!’ But other than that, it feels strangely personal. I think people will be quite surprised at how different it is, “he revealed to the specialized media.

As for what we can expect, the actor said that it feels very different in tonality than other movies. “It’s so weird, and it’s sad, and it’s quite moving. It’s a very, very unusual Batman story,” he detailed.

Fans contribute to the expectation through comments and artwork like this: The Batman & The Riddler by Oshe Akira. Photo: Instagram

What is The Batman about?

The Batman places us in Bruce Wayne’s second year fighting crime in Gotham as Batman. While investigating corruption and uncovering secrets in the city, he meets The Riddler, who is out to take down the mayoral candidates.

Robert Pattinson not only prepared himself psychologically for this character, but also physically. Photo: Warner Bros.

When is The Batman released?

The film is scheduled to premiere on March 4, 2022. Eventually, it will also reach the streaming platform. hbo max.