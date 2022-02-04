Konami’s new soccer title

It was launched a few months ago eFootballthe new game of Konami which took the place of its well-known franchise, Pro Evolution Soccer. It is a free to play game, so players can enjoy it at no cost, although some of its content does require a transaction. In addition, its developers promised that more things would arrive over time

Unfortunately, its launch was not as expected as it caused a lot of controversy due to its multiple programming errors. This caused that Konami apologize for its state, promise to make improvements to its performance, and continue to update content. Now we know which one of these will be.

Via Instagram it was revealed that the BBVA MX League has signed a collaboration agreement with Konami. In this way, the Mexican First Division will come exclusively to eFootball, although details of when we will be able to see the first fruits of this union have not been said. Most likely this year.

The BBVA MX League It is the main football club competition in Mexico. Participating in it are large and well-known teams such as the Cougarsthe America, Blue Cross, Necaxa Y Monterey. This collaboration could be an attempt to appeal to Mexican fans and lead them towards eFootball. Let us remember that it is a market very interested in this sport.

The news has caused some stir that can be seen in the comments of the announcement post. Most of them are negative and regret this fact. In addition there are some who are disappointed that this means that these teams will no longer appear in the games of FIFA. These answers are surely caused by the problems in the launch of eFootball.

We could say that it is a bittersweet announcement. The fact that one of the largest Mexican soccer institutions has been taken into account can be a cause for rejoicing, but the past of eFootball it cannot be denied. Hopefully this collaboration is the beginning of a journey towards a remarkable game. Do you think it will be achieved?

For more about video games, we recommend:

[Fuente]