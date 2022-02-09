Peter Sarsgaard is part of the cast of Matt Reeves’s The Batman and, recently, he just surprised us with his particular taste for bats. Is that a reason he is in the DC Comics and Warner Bros. movie?

During an interview with Total Film, Peter Sarsgaard revealed that he has a real obsession with bats: “I feel like I’m a bat conservationist. Here in the Northeast, we have this thing that wiped out 90% of the bat population, so I was very interested in trying to help.”

YOU CAN SEE: Euphoria: Zendaya responds to those who accuse the series of romanticizing drug addiction

Such is Sarsgaard’s point of fascination with these animals that he has even built houses for them: “The bat house (which I built) definitely attracts a lot of bats, but I also built a little hut, and I always underestimate as many bats in that one.” house like in the official bat house.”

Peter Sarsgaard will play Gil Colson, the Gotham prosecutor, in The Batman. Interestingly, something that perhaps few knew, his wife Maggie Gyllenhaal played Rachel Dawes, Bruce Wayne’s love and Gotham prosecutor in Batman: The Dark Knight by Christopher Nolan.

YOU CAN SEE: The rematch of Kristen Stewart: nominated for an Oscar 2022 for the applauded Spencer

Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis and Jeffrey Wright complete the main cast of the film. The Batman officially opens on March 4, 2022 and everything would indicate that it will arrive in Peruvian movie theaters on Thursday, March 3.

The Batman: The Bat and the Cat Trailer