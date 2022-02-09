On the sidelines of his attendance at one of the artistic events in Cairo, artistic producer Youssef Dandash revealed that Sherine has returned to her husband, artist Hossam Habib, according to Al-Masry Al-Youm newspaper.

And about his recent presence with the artist Sherine Abdel Wahab, and whether he works as her business manager, artistic producer Youssef Dandash explained that he has never managed the work of the star Sherine Abdel Wahab, who considers her one of the most prominent stars in the Arab world.

Dandash explained that Sherine returned to her husband and that he blesses them for their reconciliation, describing them as two friends who have the most sincere feelings of appreciation and respect, stressing that he called the star Sherine Abdel Wahab by phone yesterday, and the response came to him from the artist Hossam Habib.