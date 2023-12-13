In a recent one interviewthe Irish actor Barry Keoghan has released some statements (unfortunately still unclear) regarding his future Joker. We still have little news regarding the future of reboot of the most loved bat ever, but let's face it… The Batman it made our souls vibrate.

That soundtrack so dark and redundant, those notes of Nirvana in a dirty Gotham, whizzing by on a motorbike in the rain… all minimal elements that build a great success story.

In the final scene of the film we see the Riddler (played by a masterful Paul Dano) interact with a mysterious person inside theArkham Asylum. A character whose iconic laugh all fans have recognized, a character that no one ever tires of seeing on screen: Joker

The actor responsible for bringing that laugh to the stage was the young and promising one Barry Keoghanalready famous internationally for having participated in high-impact authorial films, such as The sacrifice of the sacred deer And The spirits of the island.

In a recent interview with ETalk the actor shyly declared:

I can't really say anything about it, my friend. But it would be exciting, right? Seeing the Joker come to life again.

But in the meantime the real question is: will there be a sequel to The Batman?

Matt Reeves (director of the first one) is already working on it. He will direct and co-write it Robert Pattinson who managed to get everyone to agree (or almost everyone) as a caped crusader. Plot details are obviously still a mystery, but Reeves said he's very excited to be working on the project again.

In the meantime we know about the release of one spin off dedicated to Penguin. The character played by Colin Farrell in the first film that convinced everyone to the point of being able to have its own series and which will debut during 2024, while for The Batman IIwe should wait until at least 2025.