The Marenostrum 5 has not yet begun to make calculations and at the Barcelona Supercomputing Center-Centro Nacional de Supercomputación (BSC) they have been thinking for some time about what the next version of their supercomputer will be like. The path to achieve this will be more or less long, it is expected by the end of this decade, and a 2.5 by 1.2 millimeter rectangle is a small proof that that journey has already begun. It is a chip called sargantana —lizard in Catalan and Aragonese—, the third open source developed completely in Spain, and one more step for Marenostrum 6 to be a true milestone: it not only enters the rankings for its computing power, but also works for first time with local technology. It will be a first step so that, in its seventh version, its components can be completely European.

“The design of this microchip is not for a supercomputer, but its development has to allow us to learn,” clarifies Miquel Moretó, BSC researcher and coordinator of the area in charge of development to create their own microprocessors. The path of computational sovereignty that the European Union wants to achieve is so remote that it will only be possible to follow it step by step. And some of them will be recognized as successes due to the difficulty of gaining speed in a subject consecrated in other latitudes, but not in Spain. For example, it is a milestone that the sargantana can work at a speed greater than one gigahertz, despite the fact that the most advanced processors in the world multiply that capacity by six. “We have a series of specific instructions for genomics and machine learningbut it is not a high-performance processor, although it is very good in energy efficiency,” says the researcher, who believes that the microprocessor would work well in smartphones.

In any case, its objective is not to market it. It is intended primarily as teaching material. The hundred microchips that just arrived from TSMC and Global Foundry are being tested at the center. The next versions can now be distributed by universities for free to continue along the path, while for now the existing ones are used to start producing teaching material. At the moment, it is just a prototype.

Sargantana It is the third generation of a saga that came to light in 2019, when the Supercomputing Center began to collaborate with the National Polytechnic Institute of Mexico to improve its chip Lizard. The second generation arrived in 2022 with the DVINO. And this third edition breaks that ceiling of one billion operations per second of work capacity.

Two researchers carry out tests in the Barcelona Supercomputing Center laboratory. Albert Garcia

The chips that will be able to power the future Marenostrum supercomputers should be ready in 2026 or 2027, so they can be tested. Barcelona will lead this project, in which hundreds of millions of euros will also have to be deposited, compared to tens in the sargantana. A company that emerged from the university, OpenChip, will also have to be in charge of carrying out a good part of this work.

The work that has made these three chips possible is a commitment by Mateo Valero, director of the BSC, who fought for Barcelona to become a reference center in RISC-V open source computing technologies. In layman's language, bringing to hardware what Linux was to software, a way of building processors through collaboration between institutions and avoiding the oligopoly of large technology companies, with all that this entails: no owner, accessible to everyone the world and without potential controls imposed by developers. It was the most feasible path after in 2017 the European Commission assumed that the lack of a semiconductor industry in the Old Continent was one more of its industrial vulnerabilities.

The Barcelona center has thus become the European locomotive for scientific research on future European chips. “It is an embryo of the future high-performance European processor: this free hardware will be vital to guarantee technological sovereignty and maintain European industrial competitiveness,” says Valero. But the work has only just begun. Today the processors used by the Marenostrum are Intel brand in the case of the CPU and Nvidia in the case of the accelerator (GPU). “Nvidia is our goal,” acknowledges Mateo, aware that the American company is a key in the future (or present) of artificial intelligence.

In any case, Moretó asks for caution with the results, based on the existing gap in resources. “Designing a high-performance processor requires a large team [de más de 200 personas] with a lot of experience and ten years of time,” he explains before giving an account of the resources that the BSC has had. Perhaps fifty researchers, but only twenty of them focused on the sargantana and with different degrees of involvement in it. This is what they have been warning about for years, the project lacks zero compared to those developed by the major technology companies in the field: about 3,000 million dollars can be spent on an American supercomputer, the Marenostrum 5 has barely exceeded 200 million. The advantage is the number of university and scientific institutions involved in the development of the new Barcelona chip.

