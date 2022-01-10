The excitement and expectations that exist for The batman they are through the skies. And it is that there are only a couple of months left for his arrival, in addition to that lately we have had a lot of promotional material for the film. If you really are a fan of the character, then you don’t want to miss out on the new cookies. Airing inspired by the hero of Gotham city.

These new cookies will only be available for a limited time, and will include a mask of The batman carved on the outside, as you can see in the following teaser shared by the official account of Airing.

At the time of writing, we do not have more details about this collaboration so we will have to be aware of when they will go on sale. This type of product hardly reaches Mexico, so whoever wants to buy an envelope of these cookies will have to resort to resellers or travel abroad to get them.

The batman hits theaters on March 4, 2022.

Editor’s note: As with the Pokémon cookies, this new collaboration will surely be selling at exorbitant prices on sites like eBay. The worst of the case is that surely there will be someone who buys them no matter what they cost, so it will be better that you go stocking them.

Via: GameSpot