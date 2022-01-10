Over the last hour one tragedy ran into Brazil, particularly in Minas Gerais, a southeastern Brazilian state. A massive slab of rock fell into the lake in tourist boats causing deaths and missing. Currently the balance counts 7 victims, three missing and at least 9 seriously injured. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

The boats with the tourists on which the slab of rock fell, they had left between the city by Sao da Barra and Capitolo. According to statements made by some officials, it was some who caused the drama heavy rains that have hit the area in the last period.

Under the current budget, they can be counted seven victims involved in the accident, three missing and at least nine injured seriously. According to what was stated by the firefighters, this estimate was made on the basis of testimonies, tourist agencies and relatives. However, a previous report reported six dead and twenty missing.

The lake where the tragedy took place is famous for its green waters and the spectacular parade of rocky walls. However, over the last period, the state of Minas Gerais has been devastated by the emergence of intense and relentless rains. In the light of these numerous were the floods and damage.

In addition to the lake, many schools, hospitals and other infrastructure have also been damaged. According to one esteem carried out by UNICEF, the total population affected by the rains is 815,597 and 101,256 are people in need. As for the displaced who stay in shelters are approximately 28,224 and 73032 le people hosted from family and friends.