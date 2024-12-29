The Barcelona Metro trains will run from 5 a.m. on Tuesday, December 31 to midnight on Wednesday, January 1 to Thursday, January 2, so the service will run for 43 hours without interruption for New Year’s Eve.

From 9 a.m. on Tuesday to 2 a.m. on Wednesday, the trains will run at intervals of just over 4 minutes on lines 1 and 3, 6 minutes on line 5, 6 and a half minutes on line 4 and just over 7 minutes on line 2, as reported this Sunday by Transports Metropolitants de Barcelona (TMB) in a statement.

Likewise, between 2 and 5 in the morning the trains will run with a frequency of 9 and a half minutes on lines 1 and 5, 10 minutes on line 4 and 11 minutes on lines 2 and 3.

Celebration in Reina María Cristina

The event that is expected to be the most popular to follow the chimes and receive the entry of 2025 is the one promoted by Barcelona City Council on Reina Maria Cristina Avenue, with a drone, music and pyrotechnics show, in a free activity with no limit of capacity or restrictions.

To get to Reina Maria Cristina Avenue, TMB recommends the metro as the “ideal” means of public transportation, where service personnel will regulate passenger flows at some stations at the beginning and end of the event.