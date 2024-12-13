The fact that Christmas is approaching means that many other things are also coming: the end of the year, the Extraordinary Draw of the Christmas Lottery, vacation days or the Three Wise Men. All of these events happen in a few days, but almost all of them have something in common, and that is that We usually spend more money than usual.

Buying gifts for everyone, more expensive food to celebrate the holidays, new clothes to wear on Christmas Eve or New Year’s Eve, Christmas decorations, trips or getaways… That is why, at the expense of waiting to win the lottery, an extra money It is very good for us in this month of December.

And for many, wait until the end of the month to collect our salary and, in this case, the end of the year, we are late. This is where the Christmas extra pay. This amount is only received by people who have 14 payments, receiving 12 month by month with their usual salary and two extras, one in summer and another at Christmas.

These extra payments imply that we receive two salaries in a month, since the amount we receive for it consists of the monthly payment amount basic remuneration and, depending on the contract, some extras can be added. In addition to the importance of the amount received, when it is received is also crucial for most workers.









What day is the extra Christmas pay 2024 collected?

Although it is the first of December, many people may be asking themselves this question, and when will that extra pay arrive in the bank account. The truth is that noor you can determine an exact day in which the extra Christmas pay is collected this 2024, but the dates can be limited.

Based on what usually happens in other years, the extra Christmas pay was collectedbetween December 15th and 25thhaving a long period of time in which companies can issue this amount to their workers but, in one way or another, they will always receive it before the end of the monthwhich is when the monthly salary normally arrives.

When do civil servants receive extra Christmas pay?

As with other aspects, there are also differences between civil servants and other types of workers. In the case of these employees, they are governed by the Law of the Basic Statute of Public Employees, they also receive two extraordinary payments, but they They usually charge it before.

Specifically, the extra Christmas pay for civil servants may have already been received, as they are usually collected between end of November and beginning of December. Officials also receive the amount of a monthly salary, but complementary remuneration is added, as explained by Bankinter.

When do pensioners receive extra Christmas pay?

People who receive some Social Security benefit, whom we know as pensioners, also expect to receive two extra payments, so on these dates they also receive this remuneration. In fact, this group of people is the first to receive it.

This is because the days scheduled for issuing the extra Christmas pay to pensioners were November 23 and 25. This is because, since the coronavirus pandemic, banks have advanced this amount and the rest of the pensions month by month, so that they can have it before the end of the month.