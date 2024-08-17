Ciudad Juarez.- A “crime prevention” operation was carried out on Friday night in Plaza Portales, a military commander reported.

Elements of the Army, National Guard and State Police participated in the intervention in coordination.

Searches were carried out at the site to find weapons, drugs or to report any illegal activity or crime.

However, no arrests or discoveries were reported, and according to the source, these actions will be carried out frequently and unexpectedly in nightlife venues mainly.