Without a doubt, Barcelona is presumed as one of the great agents market in this winter 2022. At least, regarding rumors. The names do not stop appearing in a very injured team and that it has to be rebuilt from now on. To start they have already arrived Dani alves and above all, Ferrán Torres from City for 55 million euros
The newspaper Sport assured yesterday on its website that one of the futuribles is also Matthijs De Ligt. All thanks to Mino Raiola. When the central signed in 2019 for Juventus from Ajax in exchange for 75 million, Barcelona was one of the teams more interested in him. However, in the end he went to the Italian champion and the blaugrana signed Eric García this summer, from the City as well.
De Ligt’s clause is 120 million euros. However, and thanks to Raiola, if the team he wants leave your central is Barcelona, the blaugrana ‘hardly’ would have to pay 75 million for him. The same that it cost Juventus, which by the way, still has to pay 35 ‘kilos’ to Ajax of that signing
What Barcelona dreamed of would have been bring him along with his friend De Jong, for which they also paid him 75 million to Ajax. It could not be, and seeing that in summer the Catalans will have to try to tackle many reinforcements, the dream that the 22-year-old central defender arrives reappears on the scene.
Says the newspaper Sport that the main obstacle would be his file, of about 8 million of euros. After all, one of the main causes of Barcelona’s economic hardship has been the chips registrations of players who have not performed as expected: Coutinho, Dembelé, Umtiti, Griezmann, ….
For me, 75 million is also another big problem. Still, that amount would place in a advantageous position to Barcelona in case De Ligt wants to change of scene, but the figures of the operation are still a very big barrier for Barcelona. Will have to see.
#Barcelona #clause #Ligt
