This week the El Batel Auditorium in Cartagena offers four different cultural proposals. On Wednesday the opera Turandot will be staged, on Friday Sara Baras will perform ‘Alma’, on Saturday it will be the turn of humor by David Puerto and his ‘Pizpireto’ and, finally, on Sunday the X Anniversary concert of Misercua will arrive.

The Batel opens the week’s performances on Wednesday, March 8, with the performance of the opera Turandot, by Giacomo Puccini. A lyrical drama in three acts, staged by the prestigious company ‘Opera 2001′. More than a hundred musicians and technicians are capable of bringing to life the famous tale of the Italian composer, whose story revolves around the cold princess of Peking, named Turandot, and the young prince of Tartary, Calaf, who falls in love with her. at first sight. The performers’ performances will be accompanied by the symphony orchestra of the ‘Opera 2021’ company, which will be located in the pit, and by some thirty voices from the ‘Sicilian Choir’.

For her part, Sara Baras will once again visit the El Batel Auditorium in Cartagena, this Friday, March 10, with her show ‘Alma’, for which there are very few tickets left for sale. The bailaora presents this new creation in which she combines flamenco and bolero, through music of today and always.

The renowned artist, Sara Baras, merged, in this latest work, well-known bolero melodies with traditional flamenco. ‘Alma’, in the words of the woman from Cádiz «is an enormous hug, where flamenco embraces the bolero, and the bolero allows itself to be embraced by flamenco, a constant wink, an adventure in the memories of melodies that have always accompanied us».

El Batel includes humor this week, with a performance by David Puerto on Saturday, March 11. The comedian arrives with ‘Pizpireto’, a lively and somewhat flirtatious cheerful comedy show. Puerto makes a comedy show out of his reflections and experiences, looking for the positive side of life, if possible, or at least the funny side. The comedian makes use of the classic monologue (Stand-up), improvisation (crowd work) and musical comedy. A show full of interaction with the public, hooliganism, elegance… all very pizpireto.

Misercua closes the week, which celebrates its 10th anniversary in style with a concert in which it will review the soundtracks of films such as The Lion King, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast or The Prince of Egypt. A great concert with symphony orchestra, singers and dancers.