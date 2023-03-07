While a political researcher from Russia believes that this step is a “provocation” from NATO to Moscow that may expand the scope of the war, an academic from Ukraine comments that it is nothing but “insurance” for the member states of the alliance “threatened” by the Russian army, according to what they told Sky News Arabia.

And British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace announced that his country and Germany will participate in joint air operations for the first time over the skies of Estonia, with the dispatch of about 300 members of the Royal Air Force to lead NATO air police operations there.

Wallace attributed that task to “ensuring the security of Europe’s skies, and strengthening NATO’s presence in Eastern Europe” at a critical stage in relations between Moscow with Eastern Europe.

Insurance or provocation?

The British Minister of Defense described the “air police” mission as an indication of NATO’s unity in the face of the Russian threat. Here, Naumkin Purvat, an academic specializing in international politics at the Ukrainian Tavrysky University, says that the alliance needs more maneuvers and airdrops on its eastern border to secure that front.

Purvat refuses to consider NATO’s move as a “provocation” to Russia, describing it as an “insurance” mission for member states.

On the other hand, the researcher accuses Moscow of viewing NATO countries bordering its borders, such as Poland, as Russian lands, noting that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s speeches “talk about Greater Russia and the lands of the Soviet Union.”

The crowd intensified

The “Air Police” mission comes in addition to previous steps taken by NATO in recent months on its eastern front facing Russia, including:

• Deployment of 4 combat battalions in Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia.

• Strengthening the military presence in Poland and organizing military maneuvers to secure it from neighboring Belarus, Russia’s ally.

• The presence of 9 thousand soldiers in Estonia, and the same number in Latvia, while Lithuania includes 20 thousand fighters.

• There are 15,100 NATO soldiers in Slovakia, 24,800 in Hungary, 79,300 in Romania, 26,900 in Bulgaria, and 8 battle groups from the Baltic to the Black Sea.

• At the end of last February, Germany announced its intention to conduct tripartite maneuvers with Washington and Warsaw on the territory of Poland bordering Ukraine, which is the most hostile to Moscow in the eastern European countries, and is a member of “NATO”.

Expanding the area of ​​war

NATO’s movements have become a matter of argument between him and Moscow, while he accuses it of threatening the security of its neighboring members. It responds by accusing NATO of threatening its borders and trying to dismantle it.

The Russian researcher in the history of international relations, Solonov Plavrev, says that Europe’s current goal is to “continue the series of provocation that was carried out in Ukraine to expand the scope of the war.”

In his estimation, what is happening is “a direct war between the trio (Britain, Germany and the United States) on one side and Russia on the other,” while “Russia has largely realized the truth of the matter,” referring to what he says is an American plan to deplete Europe with arms sales.

In this, Plavrev cites statements by French President Manuel Macron, which calls for the need to contain the conflict and not escalate it, and to take into account Russia’s demands from NATO regarding the non-militarization of its borders.