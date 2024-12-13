The El Faro shopping center in Badajoz will say goodbye to 2024 with the openings of the Lefties brand and the largest Álvaro Moreno store in Spain.

This movement reaffirms the center’s commitment to offering a commercial and leisure offer unprecedented in the region, on dates as important as the Christmas holidays.

The establishment of Lefties in El Faro, which will become the brand’s first store in Badajoz, will open its doors to the public this Saturday, the 14th.

With a sales room of more than 5,000 square metersthis new addition joins a series of improvements and expansions within the framework of the second phase of the shopping center renovation project. The brand will offer fashion collections for all audiences, as well as footwear, accessories and a home line, establishing itself as a point of reference for those looking for current products at affordable prices.

At the pace of openings, next Friday, December 20, the inauguration of the store will take place. Alvaro Morenowhich will put the finishing touch to a year of growth for El Faro.

With a modern design and a wide range of men’s fashion products, this space will reflect the values ​​of the Spanish brand. With this location, the firm has more than 58 stores spread across more than 30 cities throughout Spain.

A line of expansion that the shopping center has continued since last November, with the opening of Pepcothe chain of Polish origin specialized in fashion, home and decoration products, known for offering a wide variety of items. Located at Gate 1, next to Media Markt, this location has easy access for customers who come by car, due to its proximity to the surface parking lot.

Likewise, El Faro has added to its commercial mix the new Kiwoko space, located at Door 1. The brand has expanded and modernized its premises to offer a large catalog dedicated to pet care, which includes everything from food and accessories to specialized services, with the aim of covering all needs. of pets.

To complete its restaurant offering, the Badajoz shopping center has incorporated the Original Kebab franchise into its spaces. With a gastronomic proposal designed for those who enjoy fast food with a distinctive touch, its menu combines fresh ingredients and selected spices to offer flavors inspired by Turkish cuisine.

Leadership

The management of the shopping center has explained that “these new additions and renovations reinforce the center’s leadership position in the region.” “The arrival of brands such as Álvaro Moreno, Lefties and Original Kebab, together with the renovation of spaces such as Kiwoko, responds to our commitment to offering an increasingly complete commercial, leisure and restaurant experience, consolidating ourselves as a benchmark in Extremadura”, have added.

During this month of December, El Faro has also hosted the Sin Humo brand store, a company specialized in offering alternatives to tobacco and in providing advice for those seeking to quit smoking through the use of these devices.

El Faro, owned by Castellana Properties and managed by Cushman & Wakefield, as the economic and social engine of the region, develops different social, environmental and cultural actions throughout the year in order to collaborate in the improvement and enrichment of its immediate surroundings. . Carrying out these initiatives in its facilities is part of its responsibility that seeks continuous involvement in the life of the people of Badajoz.