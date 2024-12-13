Taylor Swift adds and continues with her particular career of records, this time in the Billboard awards. After winning ten awards (the same as last year) at the ceremony held this Thursday in Los Angeles, the Pennsylvania artist has reached 49, a number that no other artist had reached. The author of ‘Shake It Off’ was tied with Drake on 39 awards, but he has only won three in this edition.

Swift also broke two other records, being the first to win the award for Best Female Artist for the fourth time, after having done so in 2013, 2015 and 2023, and by winning Best Female Artist for the sixth time, following her victories. in 2013, 2015, 2018, 2021 and 2023. He also won the Top Billboard 200 Album award for the third time for ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ and Top Hot 100 Artist for the second time, after winning it in 2015. She was also awarded Best Hot 100 Songwriter, Best Radio Song Artist, Top Billboard 200 Global Artist, Top Artist Global Billboard and Top Streaming Songs Artist.

Other artists who won awards at the event were the Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunnywhich took home the Top Latin Artist, Best Latin Album awards (for ‘Nadie saber lo que va apas Tomorrow’, which debuted at number 1 on the Billboard 200 and led the Top Latin Albums chart for 10 weeks since its debut in October 2023) and Best Latin Artist, while the Best Latin Artist was the Colombian Karol G.

The Americans Ruled Force They won in the Top Latin Duo/Group category and in the overall Top Duo/Group category, beating international stars such as Blink-182, Coldplay, Linkin Park and the Korean K-pop sensation Stray Kids. Meanwhile, the Mexican Luis Miguel won the Top Latin Touring Artist award for his historic 2023-2024 world tour, the highest grossing of all time in the Latin field, raising more than $300 million in his first 146 concerts.









The emerging phenomenon of Billboard 2024 has been FloyyMenor (the Chilean whose real name is Alan Felipe Galleguillos), who won his first BBMA (as these awards are also known by their English acronym) thanks to his mega-success with Cris MJ ‘Gata Only’, the first song by a Chilean artist in 25 years to reach number 1 on the Hot Latin Songs chart, where it remained for 14 weeks.

These awards are presented annually by the American magazine Billboard, specialized in the music industry and which, in addition to providing information on the sector and its news, includes lists of the most listened to artists in various modalities ranging from pop to country, for Latin music. This year’s awards event was broadcast by the American network Fox and featured the participation of musicians such as the group Coldplay, Shaboozey and the American regional Mexican music group Fuerza Regida and Megan Moroney.

Here are the results for Billboard’s top categories, with the winners in bold:

TOP ARTIST

Zach Bryan

Sabrina Carpenter

drake

Taylor Swift

Morgan Wallen

TOP NEW ARTIST

Benson Boone

Tommy Richman

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

TOP MALE ARTIST

Zach Bryan

Luke Combs

drake

Post Malone

Morgan Wallen

TOP FEMALE ARTIST

Sabrina Carpenter

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Taylor Swift

SZA

TOP DUO/GROPU

blink-182

Coldplay

Ruled Force

Linkin Park

Stray Kids

TOP BILLBOARD 200 ARTIST

Zach Bryan

drake

Taylor Swift

SZA

Morgan Wallen

TOP HOT 100 ARTIST

Zach Bryan

Sabrina Carpenter

Billie Eilish

Taylor Swift

Morgan Wallen

TOP HOT 100 SONGWRITER

Amy Allen

Jack Antonoff

Zach Bryan

Kendrick Lamar

Taylor Swift

TOP HOT 100 PRODUCER

Jack Antonoff

Zach Bryan

Daniel Nigro

Finneas O’Connell

Taylor Swift

TOP STREAMING SONGS ARTIST

Zach Bryan

Sabrina Carpenter

Kendrick Lamar

Taylor Swift

Morgan Wallen

TOP RADIO SONGS ARTIST

Sabrina Carpenter

Doja Cat

Taylor Swift

SZA

Morgan Wallen

TOP SONG SALES ARTIST

Jelly Roll

Jungkook

Shaboozey

Taylor Swift

Teddy Swims

TOP BILLBOARD GLOBAL 200 ARTIST

Sabrina Carpenter

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

TOP GLOBAL BILLBOARD (EXCL. USA)

Sabrina Carpenter

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

TOP LATIN ARTIST

Bad Bunny

Ruled Force

Junior H

KAROL G

Featherweight

TOP LATIN MALE ARTIST

Bad Bunny

Junior H

Featherweight

TOP LATIN FEMALE ARTIST

KAROL G

Shakira

Kali Uchis

TOP LATIN DUO/GROUP

Armed Link

Ruled Force

Border Group

TOP LATIN TOURING ARTIST

Bad Bunny

KAROL G

Luis Miguel