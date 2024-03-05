Over the past few years, the United States has grappled with the growing problem of illegal immigration. Every year millions of people try to reach North American territory in search of a better life. However, Historical records have recently been set and the problem will only increase, according to specialists.

According to official information, although the number of people who tried to cross into the US illegally decreased in January, last February it increased again. The US government must be ready to face a new wave of migration expected this spring.

Border Patrol agents have announced that, in February alone, recorded approximately 140,000 migrant arrests along the US-Mexico border, when the number in January was 124,000. To these figures we must add the increasing number of people who are seeking to regularize their status at ports of entry. An estimated 50,000 migrants were processed through the Customs and Border Protection mobile app, or CBP One.

US authorities warned in a statement to CBS News that, despite the high figures, something worse is still expected because the number of undocumented immigrants in February is still well below the record levels reported in December when 302,000 migrants were processed, which in the opinion of the specialists means that Towards spring more and more people will arrive at the border.

According to preliminary reports, The number of migrant crossings already began to increase in March. Just a few days last week, border officials processed more than 7,000 migrants in 24 hours. Although there is no pattern that can be analyzed, because illegal migration responds to various factors, it is expected that the numbers will continue to grow.

Changes are recorded on the border of Mexico and the United States

In addition to the growing number of immigrants at the border, there are other changes that have caught the attention of the authorities, among them, that illegal crossings have changed in recent weeks. Currently, most undocumented immigrants cross into remote areas of Arizona and California. In Texas they have decreased mainly due to the anti-immigrant policies carried out in the state, which include the placement of barbed wire.

The barbed wire was installed in an area near the state border with New Mexico.

The situation is a topic of controversy especially in the face of the presidential elections. Although the Biden administration has struggled to contain the immigration crisis, the numbers do not stop growing and records have already been broken. In that sense, migration is expected to be one of the main topics in the debates and there is even speculation that the current president is considering issuing an executive order to further restrict access to asylum status.