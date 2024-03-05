“If he had signed, Allegri would have been the manager of Real Madrid. Everything was agreed, absolutely everything. In the end, with a heavy heart, he decided not to sign. It was a painful decision for both of them. He chose to stay in Italy because two things coincided: the family issue and Juventus' proposal to return. He chose not to leave Turin.” This was revealed by Massimiliano Allegri's agent, Giovanni Branchini, to the Spanish site 'Relevo', regarding the negotiation which then fell through in the spring of 2021 to bring the Livorno coach to Madrid. The 'blancos' then focused on Carlo Ancelotti.

“I communicated the decision to José Angel Sanchez, general manager of the Madrid club, I always talk to him. He is the person I trust the most, despite knowing Florentino Perez. Even in these things we need to respect the roles. If Florentino calls me, I turn to him; but if I call Real Madrid, I call José Angel. Real Madrid is a fantastic club, with incredible professionals. It was a dream for Allegri and, honestly for me too, it would have been a great professional satisfaction, but the reason why he didn't sign, he was so human and serious that we all had to accept it”, concludes Branchini.