With that white joy that comes with celebrating the talent of others, the guests at the Los Mejores de LA VERDAD awards gala took to the hall of the Víctor Villegas auditorium after enjoying the show that paid tribute to the newspaper's Literary Supplement in his centenary. They probably did it without being aware that, by raising the first glasses of the cocktail that stretched the party until around one in the morning, they were putting the last straw on an already almost invisible pandemic with which the awards had a pending score since 2021. The previous edition of the awards, which was hosted by El Batel de Cartagena, had to be deprived that year due to health measures of the traditional snacks and the beers and wines with which, this time, they could toast to the future from the Region of Murcia between kisses, greetings and hugs.

The guests then launched into doing what the poet Dionisia García, awarded along with Eloy Sánchez Rosillo, preached on stage when she invited the audience to assault her whenever possible. “I hope we see each other on the street and that you tell me something,” she said, starring in one of the most endearing moments of the gala. One of those who found himself faced with this situation on several occasions throughout the night was the surgeon from La Arrixaca and president of Cirugía Solidaria, José Manuel Rodríguez, who hid the fatigue of the long trip made to receive the recognition on behalf of the NGO. The same hands that held the heavy trophy of Campillo's woman on a bicycle had taken off their gloves at four in the afternoon the day before in Kenya, after hours operating in the operating rooms of Maragua. Rodríguez was surprised by the number of attendees who, without knowing him, wanted to approach him to express their admiration for the work done with the most disadvantaged in Africa in his more than 23 years of altruistic struggle.

There were also those who complied with the call made by Pedro García, from ANSE, “to speak”, to dialogue, to build bridges that build a better Region of Murcia. The trays of canapés slid among the heterogeneous groups that, as the drinks passed, were grouped by affinities.

President Fernando López Miras, who was accompanied by the Minister of the Presidency, Spokesperson and Foreign Action, Marcos Ortuño, was seen supported by his communication team; the general secretary of the PSOE, José Vélez, formed a clique with the hard core of his party, Carmina Fernández and Alfonso Martínez Baños; and María Marín and Víctor Egio, Podemos deputies in the Mixed Group, did not separate from each other either. Also attending were the heads of the Environment, Juan María Vázquez, and of Social Policy, Conchita Ruiz; the mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, with several of his councillors, and the first mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo.

Francisco Jiménez, delegate of the outgoing Government, was seen smiling and very active after the publication in the Official State Gazette of the appointment of Mariola Guevara as his successor.

The reference in scientific dissemination José Manuel López Nicolás surrounded himself with family and friends to celebrate the recognition of his work, and he did not want to leave without a photographer from LA VERDAD immortalizing such a special moment.

The culture and fashion sectors also had numerous representatives. They were, among others, the writer Jerónimo Tristant; the director of the Ramón Gaya Museum, Rafael Fuster; the gallery owner Nacho Ruiz; the artistic duo Muher –Francisca Muñoz and Manuel Herrera–; as well as Esther Cerdán, creative director of the Laura Bernal brand, who has dressed Princess Leonor and Queen Letizia; and the designer Silvia Navarro, too.

One of the anecdotes of the night was left by LA VERDAD cartoonist José Manuel Puebla, who humorously highlighted having become the 'lonero', given that many guests wanted to applaud his cover design for the works of the imafronte of the Cathedral of Murcia. At the end of the day, they were only doing what the poet said, seeing him and saying something, perhaps imbued with the spirit of The Best, who were born to celebrate the other.