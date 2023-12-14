Hunter Biden fears he will have to flee the United States if Donald Trump is elected president of the country. At the same time, his father, Joe Biden, is “consumed” by the scandal surrounding his son and is afraid that he will again fall into drug addiction, writes December 14 Daily Mail citing family friends.

Sources told Politico that Hunter once confided to family friends that he feared scrutiny during the campaign and was considering leaving the United States if his father lost the election to Republican Party leader Donald Trump. He recently shared his concerns publicly.

“What they're trying to do is destroy me, knowing that it will be a pain that my father can't handle, and therefore that's how they destroy the presidency,” he told musician Moby during the podcast.

It is noted that Donald Trump has repeatedly attacked Hunter, so if re-elected, he is expected to install a much tougher administration staffed by ultra-loyalists willing to ride roughshod over legal and constitutional norms.

Meanwhile, those close to the president say that Biden is seriously concerned about the condition of his son and fears that he will again fall into addiction under the pressure of circumstances.

“You can see it in his eyes, you can see his shoulders slump. He's so worried about Hunter. And we worry that this could consume him,” one of the informants said about the American president.

Biden communicates with his son daily and has created a support group to help him cope.

“I know when he’s hurting. He doesn't talk about it much, most of us don't talk about it. He has a real human decency that comes largely from his own scars. And he’s worried,” former Senator Chris Dodd, who has been close to Biden for more than 40 years, said about Hunter’s parental care.

In another blow to the US president's son, Republicans set a deadline for the younger Biden to testify behind closed doors about his business dealings. But Hunter said he would only testify publicly and delivered a speech denouncing an investigation he said was built on “distortions, manipulation of evidence and lies.”

On December 7, it became known that Hunter Biden was charged with nine counts of tax evasion between 2016 and 2020. According to the indictment from the District Court for the Central District of California, the defendant spent “the money on drugs, escorts and girls, luxury hotels and rental properties, luxury cars, clothing and other personal items – in short, on everything except paying his taxes.” .

According to the prosecutor's office, the defendant spent approximately “$1 million in 2016, $1.4 million in 2017, $1.8 million in 2018 and $600 thousand in 2019.”

Later that day, lawyer Abbey Lowell, who represents the interests of the son of the American leader, said that Hunter Biden had previously paid his taxes in full, therefore, the charges brought against him in the state of California are groundless. The lawyer emphasized that special prosecutor David Weiss succumbed to Republican pressure by bringing forward “unprecedented and unconstitutional” charges of gun violations.

On December 8, Washington Times columnist Charles Hurt told Fox News that tax evasion charges against Hunter were a “nuclear explosion” for the family of the American leader.

Before this, on September 26, it became known that Biden’s son Hunter received $260 thousand from an investor from China to his father’s address. Then the head of the oversight committee of the US House of Representatives (lower house of Congress), James Comer, said that Biden knew about such financial transactions of his son.