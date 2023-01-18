At 35 kilometers per hour. It is not the limit of circulation of a car on a road with a single lane, it is the speed at which the first AVE to Madrid has circulated this Wednesday.

The train was scheduled to leave at 6:25 a.m., however, its passengers had to wait on the track for at least a quarter of an hour to get on board. It is not the only delay they suffered. Shortly after starting off, the train stopped at the exit of Murcia. From the public address system, they announced to the passengers that the situation would continue “indefinitely” due to problems with the road signs.

Image of the interior of the AVE where you can check the speed of circulation.



This AVE was full of Murcian passengers bound for Fitur, among them, Senator Francisco Bernabé, who expressed his dissatisfaction with the Murcia High Speed ​​in his social networks.

After a break of approximately half an hour, the train resumed its march at reduced speed for a few kilometres. The Renfe crew announced that the estimated delay would be around 50 minutes. Bernabé regretted that it took “60 minutes to do 21 kilometers. And the train full of people who have to get to Madrid to work. Lack of respect is little, this is an insult from Sánchez to the entire #RegióndeMurcia ».