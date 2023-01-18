Australian Open, Nadal eliminated by Mackenzie McDonald and is injured

Rafael Nadal’s adventure at the Australian Open is already over. The Spanish tennis player, seeded number one, was eliminated by the American Mackenzie McDonald with a score of 6-4 6-4 7-5. Nadal, in difficulty since the first exchanges, was injured while the second set was underway when, however, he was already down in the score, by one set and a break, against the 26-year-old American, number 65 in the world rankings. The muscle discomfort precipitated an already problematic situation for the 36-year-old from Manacor who, already in the first weeks of the year, had registered various muscle discomforts and an evident delay in condition. Last year Nadal had won the tournament (comeback in the final against Medvedev after 5 exciting sets) by winning 2000 points: now he will drop out of the top 5 of the ATP ranking. Currently ranked No. 6 in the world but could drop beyond the top 10 after 900 consecutive weeks in the top 10 (as of April 25, 2005).

Nadal: “Hip problem, I’m tired of talking about injuries”

“I still don’t know what the problem is – Rafa Nadal said in a press conference – I think it’s the hip, but I still have to check what happened. It’s hard to say what the exact problem is at this point. I’m tired of talking about injuries”

Sinner in the third round of the Australian Open: defeated Etcheverry. “I raised my level”

Well done Jannik Sinner who liquidated Etcheverry in three easy sets (6-3, 6-2, 6-2). The number 16 in the world easily advanced to the third round of the Australian Open by not conceding any break points to his opponents and with 32 winners (against 14 for his rival). In the next round, the 21-year-old from South Tyrol will face the Hungarian Marton Fucsovics (78 ATP) or the South African Lloyd Harris (186 ATP). “I raised my level and I’m very happy to have played with the roof – he said -. I served and returned very well, I moved well and I think my skiing background helped me in this sense. Now? Massage, rest, physio and let’s see. In a Grand Slam, the rest day is very important.”

