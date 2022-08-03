THE TRUTH Murcia Wednesday, August 3, 2022, 1:18 p.m.



The National Federation of Self-Employed Workers Associations (ATA) recognized in its Self-Employed of the Year awards, which will celebrate its 21st edition in 2022, the illustrator and graphic humorist José Manuel Puebla for his professional career.

Puebla combined his first publications with teaching in Secondary Education, although he realized that his thing was graphic humor and decided to bet on it full time. His profession has led him to publish his cartoons in different national media such as Diario 16, La Gaceta de los Negocios or El Economista, but also to illustrate several textbooks for teaching in Spanish in the United States, Canada, France and Brazil. In addition, he published four books: ‘With good humor’, ‘For not crying’, ‘If it weren’t for these little whiles’ and ‘Not everything is laughing’. Currently, he publishes daily in the ABC newspaper and in LA VERDAD. In addition, he monthly collaborates with the French magazine Vocable.

The Self-Employed of the Year awards recognize the best initiatives, actions and the work of people or institutions that have distinguished themselves the most in favor of self-employed workers and entrepreneurs. The awards ceremony will take place next November in the CaixaForum auditorium in Madrid.

«Since 2002, the largest organization of freelancers in Spain has wanted to highlight the work of people, institutions, the media and companies in favor of this group. It is about recognizing a job well done and highlighting examples to follow that help dignify the figure of the microentrepreneur and, at the same time, encourage society to continue supporting the main element of the country’s productive fabric, which are the self-employed, “they report. from ATA.